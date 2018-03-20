Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last time I wrote a Huddersfield Town Talk column I had just been to the excellent Chinese New Year firework display.

It helped reinforce the idea this season has seen a transition from the 'Yorkshire Club' to the 'Global Club' with stories of worldwide shirt sales and the vast array of countries our Premier League games are being televised in.

In fact, normally when the fixture list is released I try and ensure I am available, particularly for the big games.

But next season, assuming we are still in the Promise Land, I will be hoping we are abroad because I look forward, with all this snow, to see the Terriers from a bar in warmer climes.

This season's squad also includes no less than 12 different countries represented:

England: Tommy Smith, Scott Malone, Dean Whitehead, Jonathan Hogg, Joel Coleman, Alex Pritchard and Tom Ince.

Republic of Ireland: Sean Scannell.

Denmark: Philip Billing, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen.

The Netherlands: Rajiv van La Parra and Terence Kongolo.

Switzerland: Florent Hadergjonaj.

Australia: Aaron Mooy

Morocco: Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Germany: Chris Lowe, Colin Quaner, Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele.

USA: Danny Williams.

Belgium: Laurent Depoitre.

Benin: Steve Mounie.

DR Congo: Elias Kachunga.

And as we head into the international break we have a lot to keep up with and I can't wait to be on Huddersfield Town player spotting at this summer's World Cup.

When was the last time we could do that ? Certainly not in my 40 years of being a Town fan!

Obviously there has been no better international influence over the last couple of seasons than Germany - Nein Wagner, Nein Party!

Which takes me nicely back to a friendly game in September when, in the international break, we played German side Altona 93.

I had been to Altona in Hamburg a few seasons previously and met their fanzine author, Jan.

Jan met a number of travelling fans during the friendly including Super Fan Maureen Proctor, who he was particularly impressed with as she talked to him in German.

In fact he was so impressed he wrote an open letter to Maureen in this month's fanzine which I passed onto her ahead of the Crystal Palace game.

Unfortunately it is in German so have sent it to Mr Wagner, as I thought it would be a nice souvenir - and he may even send me a translation!

And keeping on the international theme, it's great the club have signed Jonas Lossl on a permanent basis.

Until next time, enjoy the international break and keep believing!

Mike resides in Golcar with his wife and Cockerpoo and has watched Huddersfield Town all his life; his first game a win against Watford back in the 1975/76 season where he took his toy cars and played with them on the terrace.

Hooked by the Mick Buxton era, Mike has continued to attend home and away matches with his Dad and friends and is currently a season-ticket holder in the Riverside Stand.