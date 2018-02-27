Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Before I saw Collin Quaner play for Huddersfield Town, I’d watched him on YouTube scoring for Union Berlin and on the strength of that video alone, thought he was the type of centre forward David Wagner's side were crying out for.

Bearing in mind his height and size, Quaner looked a real hustler, a bustler and a shoulder-charger.

But when he made his debut for the club, it became quickly apparent that’s not what he was all about (We had to wait for Laurent Depoitre’s arrival to have such a player on the books.)

I have to say Colin was disappointing in those early days.

Perhaps the German Leagues aren’t as physical as the SkyBet Championship but he didn’t put himself about and allowed smaller, weaker opponents to bully him off the ball.

His touch was erratic, one minute nimble and accurate, the next clumsy and wayward. So too his shooting and decision-making (and as for his heading, forget it.)

A few appearances in, he was substituted and sprinted off with, to my eyes, the look of a man who was happy to go; a man who felt, perhaps, like a square peg in a round hole.

A move to the wing improved things, but not much. I dismissed him as a perpetual substitute.

However, as the season progressed, his touch and, particularly, his decision-making slowly got better.

He scored a few goals and in the second leg of the play-off semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday, came on and helped save the game.

Despite that, as Town enriched their squad last summer, I saw Quaner as sliding down the pecking order and expected him to make a few fleeting substitute appearances before then being sold.

However, I’m very happy to have been proved very wrong.

This season he has begun to use his physique; the ball is beginning to stick to his feet and he is starting to show cleverness in his passing and positioning.

And since Elias Kachunga’s injury, he’s forced himself into the starting eleven at the expense of some of his more esteemed colleagues – during the Manchester United FA Cup clash, I even saw him telling his captain off for misreading a pass.

His willingness to learn and determination to improve and confound his critics symbolises the whole team.

I like the new Colin.

Bill has supported Huddersfield Town since August 1970, travelling up and down the country and visiting around 50 away grounds in the process.

Having retired from his job with Pennine Housing in Halifax two years ago at the age of 56, the lifelong Town supporter is currently pursuing his dream of becoming a published author.