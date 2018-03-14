Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reflecting on last weekend’s game there will have been a lot of fans who were probably disappointed not to get all three points.

But I for one would like to say how happy I was with it.

Would we have won if Swansea City had not been reduced to 10 men? No-one knows but certainly it is one of the hardest things for any side to break down an opposition with a man light.

The opposition overload their defence, their focus turns from trying to attack to just keeping the ball away from their goal at all costs.

Cast your minds back to the West Bromwich Albion game at the John Smith’s Stadium where we were up against it with 10 men.

Did any fans care we just hoofed the ball away? Did any fans care we didn’t venture forward with the ball? Of course they didn’t as we clung on for a crucial three points.

Swansea did exactly the same and although there were a few wasteful chances, the result came more of the situation and desperation of the opposition than Town's own inadequacies.

Looking towards the Crystal Palace game I am sure this encounter will provide just as much heart racing action.

Both the teams will be looking for crucial points and will not want to lose.

All we as fans can do is give our complete vocal backing to each and every player and in return I’m sure each of them will provide 100% effort in order to try to win the game.

It offers absolutely no sense or merit for fans to be getting on the back of players for mistakes which they will naturally make from time to time.

It is time for everyone to stand up and be loud and proud for the club and to try and roar the lads to victory.

The next eight games are going to be bumpy with a lot of twists and turns I am sure but we also need not to lose sight of the fact every point is a point closer to dreamland.

We were given no chance of staying in the Premier League by every pundit and fan outside of our club at the start of this season.

Now we have a real chance so let’s all stick together and make this it a reality.

From No Chance, To a Real Chance, To Reality. Now where have we heard this before...UTT

Darren, 45, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-card holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road, which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked, and these days he can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.