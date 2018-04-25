Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four games to go and what a time to be a Huddersfield Town fan - I also want it noting I still haven't torn up my bet to see us finish in the top 10 either!

Following my last column, it has been something of a rollercoaster ride watching the Terriers, but since Tom Ince's goal against Watford it certainly seems to have taken an upward trajectory.

The image of Dean Hoyle celebrating that winner encapsulated the image of many Town fans - the reason why we all go to football caught in one image.

I can now see the light at the end of a long season and with the three points against Watford, in my opinion we are staying up.

However, another three points against Everton will just make us all a little more easy going into the final week of the campaign.

Who could ever imagine as a Town fan seeing Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy, Chelsea away and Arsene Wenger's reign ending at the John Smiths Stadium (its nice to see Wenger saving the best to last!).

My plan this Saturday is to see Mick Buxton, now my second favourite Town manager and a Stoke City loss on the TV at PPG Canalside, followed by a Town win - you've got dream haven't you?

I certainly believe in miracles, particularly after witnessing the birth of my daughter Freya last weekend - possible the youngest fan to be cheering Town on.

It has taken me six months to accept we are in the top-flight and now I am getting used to it as well as enjoying it, I don't want to leave the party!

On a side issues, there has been much spoken about safe standing and I must admit I consider myself lucky to have watched football from terraces.

At the old Leeds Road we stood dead centre of the main terrace behind a post, the logic being we could see both goals before the next post (how stadia has improved these days).

But it's the away terraces that stand out - Blackburn Rovers when Alan Shearer played, Barnsley away when we got the goal we needed to stay up, Sunderland where I lost my glasses and a trip to York when actually there were too many in the section we were in.

To mention excellent memories of standing to remember and with safe standing very different to old terracing, I don't think it will be too long before it is introduced.

However, I for one am quite happy with my current seat and hopefully it will remain in the Premier League for years to come.

Mike resides in Golcar with his wife and Cockerpoo and has watched Huddersfield Town all his life; his first game a win against Watford back in the 1975/76 season where he took his toy cars and played with them on the terrace.

Hooked by the Mick Buxton era, Mike has continued to attend home and away matches with his Dad and friends and is currently a season-ticket holder in the Riverside Stand.