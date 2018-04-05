Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last Thursday, you told journalists that you find the subject of your personal future ‘boring’. Well, it’s not boring to us fans, Mr Wagner.

Whatever happens in the next nine weeks, this summer a number of clubs will come after you.

All of them will offer to raise your salary and give you the opportunity to work with better players at a bigger club. The offers will be tempting for a man of your ability and ambition.

I believe I speak for all Town fans when I say: Don’t listen because the grass is NOT greener on the other side!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

I’m sure, as an intelligent fella, you’ll have thought of all the things I’m now going to say but let’s go through them anyway.

What you have here at Huddersfield Town can’t just be packed in a suitcase then unpacked in a new place. Some things here are (I’d argue until the Yorkshire cows come home) unique.

Let’s start with Dean Hoyle - how many clubs have a real fan in charge, one who puts his money where his mouth - and heart - is? And treats fans as he’d like to be treated himself?

Compare Town's chairman to Newcastle United's or to the ‘businessmen’ who ruined Blackpool.

Let’s move on to the fans.

The symbiosis you’ve created between the club, team and fans would be extremely hard to recreate again.

We fans love you because you took a very average Championship team and turned it into a Premier League one.

And not a typical Premier League team, full of fancy-dans, but one that reflects the hardworking/playing character of the town.

Your relationship with us is special. Don’t leave it behind lightly. Compare Town’s fans to ... oh, let’s say, Arsenal’s, who are currently turning on Arsene Wenger in an unseemly, undignified and ungrateful way.

Let’s talk about the stability of the club, everything that goes on behind the scenes that we fans don’t really see.

Many clubs are in a mess, and do not behave as stewards for the future of their clubs.

Compare us to clubs who’ve made disastrous or borderline-malicious decisions - West Bromwich Albion have thrown millions away; West Ham United have moved to an unsuitable venue; Blackpool owners asset-stripped the club.

Overall, Town was as right for you as you were for Town; a perfect fit.

You may well be able to recreate the on-field success you had with us somewhere else (and you’d be leaving with nothing but our thanks; heck, you don’t owe us anything, we’re in a much better state now than when you arrived), but I’m not sure you’ll ever find another club like us.

Bill has supported Huddersfield Town since August 1970, travelling up and down the country and visiting around 50 away grounds in the process.

Having retired from his job with Pennine Housing in Halifax two years ago at the age of 56, the lifelong Town supporter is currently pursuing his dream of becoming a published author.