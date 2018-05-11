Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Before Wednesday night’s game, and because of the deadline, I’d already written my Huddersfield Town fan column.

It was titled “I don’t want it to end”, and talked about what the Terriers would have to do against Arsenal to stay up and what we’d be missing if we didn’t manage it.

I’m very happy to be able to report: I’ve had to tear that article up! It’s irrelevant because we’ve done it - the great miracle has been achieved!

I’m not sure when my blood pressure will return to normal but I don’t care.

So I’m sat writing this new article immediately after the game, listening to David Wagner being interviewed on Sky; he’s his usual intelligent, articulate and humble self and I love him for what he’s done for my club.

In many ways, last night was even better than Sunday because Chelsea really wanted it and Manchester City weren’t as bothered.

I’d like to thank Jonas Lossl for his world class save and Lolo (Laurent Depoitre) for his 1950’s goal as well as thank Chelsea for not starting with Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard (a big mistake from Mr Conte) and ask if Town have perhaps stumbled upon a system for all away matches in the future?

Overall, during the last two games we seem to have finally matured as a true Premier League team and long may it continue.

Anyway, let the party begin -and also let the planning for next season begin.

Actually, knowing the club, the planning will have started long ago and I trust them to do it right.

I read recently that Stoke City used to be run on the same lines as Town: having a strict wage structure and being as interested in a player’s character as their ability, and their downfall this season is that they have strayed from that set-up, buying players of questionable character and for huge sums of money.

Dean Hoyle won’t allow that to happen.

On to Sunday and Arsenal - let’s give Arsene Wenger gets a big round of applause then beat his brittle team and finish the season perfectly and we can begin to look forward to Neil Warnock’s visit next season - so we give him a round of applause then beat his team, too.

Anything is possible.

I’m now going to try and sleep, if the adrenalin will let me....

