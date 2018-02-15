Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ahead of the AFC Bournemouth clash, I went to the club's Year of the Dog Chinese New Year firework display at Canalside on the Saturday.

To be honest, I wasn't in much of a mood for a celebration at the time – Huddersfield Town having not won in the league since my enjoyable trip to Watford in mid-December and had scored only one league goal so far in 2018.

However, it was good to see a general feeling of optimism around the place and it made me realise whatever happens I have plenty of reasons still to be cheerful.

Firstly, we have the best owner - how many Premier League chairmen support their team and are as generous as ours?

Secondly, we have the best manager and squad I have ever seen at Town

Thirdly, we are watching world class clubs on a regular basis.

These are days to enjoy with the following afternoon's encounter against AFC Bournemouth going some distance to determine how much longer this joyous combination could potentially last.

And what a fine day it turned out to be – the Terriers victorious with David Wagner's side scoring more goals than in our previous eight games combined to move out of the relegation zone.

Of course, we has to mention reaching the FA Cup Fifth Round and a mouthwatering clash against Manchester United on Saturday, following our thumping of Birmingham City in the replay.

I don't know about Year of the Dog but it has certainly been Week of the Dog and like the fireworks, there is still plenty of sparkle in Huddersfield Town.

Mike resides in Golcar with his wife and Cockerpoo and has watched Huddersfield Town all his life; his first game a win against Watford back in the 1975/76 season where he took his toy cars and played with them on the terrace.

Hooked by the Mick Buxton era, Mike has continued to attend home and away matches with his Dad and friends and is currently a season-ticket holder in the Riverside Stand.