With only four Premier League games left to play, could anyone believe we would find ourselves in the incredible position of having our fate in our own hands?

Of course the remaining games are not easy but no clash is when playing at this level with every opposition being tough.

Although many will have looked at each fixture remaining for every club below the 40 point mark for me it is just about one final big push.

One final Terrier effort to get us over that line - a line that had us relegated by Christmas before a ball was even kicked, according to every pundit and every national press outlet.

But the Huddersfield Town rollercoaster has kept on running, twisting, turning and yanking at every heart string and this is why all fans love and follow this great club.

We know we are underdogs and we know no-one except from a bit of opposition fan respect actually wants us in this league - the top table in today’s modern game is supposed to be for giants, big clubs, massive stadia, big marketing bucks, global appeal.

What today’s modern game forgets is it is down to the likes of Huddersfield Town and their triple title success back in the 1920s that threw the gauntlet down for others who despite all their billions of pounds worth of investment still cannot better and or fact equal that success.

We may still fall short this term as well but many supporters like myself have absolutely no intentions of getting off this rollercoaster.

Regardless of our league status my season ticket renewals were never in question - this is a club who offers everything, lays down it's soul for the town and fans and all run by a man in Dean Hoyle who epitomises everything we stand for.

Hoyle is a local man, a self-made businessman, and most of all a true fan of what we all believe to be the greatest club on earth.

Billionaires come and go as clubs are sold from one tycoon to the next, as do megabuck players with cash often being king, but true fans never waiver.

Hoyle above all is a fan and even if he should eventually pass the baton to another custodian, he will do it for the good of the club and ultimately its fans.

The photo of his celebrations against Watford confirms this is a man who cares, who hurts like all fans at defeats and relishes precious victories.

He deserves each and every fan right behind him and our club whatever the final outcome this season.

The ride that is Huddersfield Town never stops when you are a true Terrier…. Oooooh to be a...

Darren, 45, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-card holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road, which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked, and these days he can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.