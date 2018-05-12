The video will start in 8 Cancel

The John Smith’s Stadium , Sunday May 13th, just before 3pm.

With Huddersfield Town already achieving the objective of securing Premier League football for next season, there is a carnival atmosphere among the sell-out crowd.

And as head coach David Wagner pays tribute to his Arsenal counterpart with a guard of honour , he could be forgiven for taking a moment to wonder what he himself might become.

Meanwhile, for outgoing Gunners boss Arsene Wenger , the Frenchman could be forgiven for considering what he used to be.

Because between the elder statesman and his young German rival, the pair share more than just a similar sounding surname.

Back in 1996, media headlines of ‘Arsene Who?’ greeted the bespectacled Wenger on his Highbury arrival from Japanese outfit Grampus Eight.

The studious Frenchman’s appointment was a left-field choice and seen as a high-rolling throw of the dice from then Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein.

But it did not take long for the gamble to bring in a largely inexperienced foreign manager to pay off.

Wenger was ahead of his time, had different methods and demanded a new level of professionalism previously unheard of in the modern game.

Flash forward 19 years and a relatively unknown German, complete with a biology and sports science degree, is unveiled as Huddersfield Town’s new head coach.

Although it’s not Premier League titles, promotion to England’s elite competition is certainly comparable (as is the achievement of staying in it) considering the Terriers’ financial constraints and status in the game.

Wagner, like Wenger, quickly set about revolutionising every aspect of the club, changing the footballing culture and ethos to create a unique style and brand (synonymous with their respective sides).

From the swashbuckling, free-flowing football of the Gunners to the high-intensity gegenpressing of Huddersfield Town, they may undoubtedly be different but they are indelibly linked to their coaches.

And while Wenger reinvigorated the playing careers of the likes of Tony Adams, Lee Dixon and Martin Keown through a strict new training regime, Wagner went about a similar process, to the benefit of the likes of Tommy Smith and Jonathan Hogg .

Often seen as thrifty almost to frustration, Wenger also unearthed numerous young, hungry rough diamonds and polished them into winners during his early days in North London.

For the likes of Patrick Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg, Robert Pires and Thierry Henry read Christopher Schindler , Florent Hadergjonaj and Elias Kachunga for Huddersfield Town.

However, whatever happens tomorrow afternoon, the final whistle will write a final chapter for one of these men as Wenger’s tenure at the Emirates comes to an end.

His name will forever be synonymous with Arsenal Football Club, just as David Wagner ’s will be with Huddersfield Town Football Club – both transcending the outcome of this one single Premier League encounter.

While both men’s futures are unknown, Wenger’s final chapter can certainly act as a timely warning for Wagner going forward.

The 68-year-old’s perceived inability to change his approach in his maturer years has seen mounting pressure which has threatened to tarnish his overall reputation.

Similarly at times this season there have been murmurings of the same discontent around the John Smith’s on Wagner’s apparent lack of flexibilty.

For Wenger, the book is closed but for Wagner, the next chapter begins with the hope Huddersfield Town can continue to develop for many years to come with the German at the helm.