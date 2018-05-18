Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stars appeared to align for Huddersfield Town during last season’s Premier League promotion campaign and they seemed to play a big part this time around as well.

Chairman Dean Hoyle readily admits that, had Christopher Schindler ’s spot-kick not found the back of the net at Wembley, the club would have looked a lot different this term.

You only have to look at the plight of their Play-Off final opposition since that sunny May Bank Holiday to fully appreciate the fine margin between success and failure.

Reading have struggled this season, even flirting with League One relegation, while Huddersfield Town have been holding their own against England’s elite.

The euphoria and momentum of Town’s last-gasp promotion continued in the side’s opening few weeks of their inaugural Premier League campaign as David Wagner’s men picked up two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

For any side expecting to stare down the barrel of relegation, it’s imperative to get as good a start as possible and Town will again be hoping the fixture list is favourable when published next month.

The early international break undoubtedly disrupted Town’s rhythm with the side returning from their fortnight break with an inept performance at West Ham United.

Draws against Leicester City and Burnley were admirable before Town’s Premier League honeymoon period was seen as well and truly over in the following two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City.

Shipping six goals without reply coupled with a shoddy performance at the struggling Swans did not bode well for the visit of unbeaten Manchester United.

But that has been another key component of Town’s success this season – eking out results and performances when least expected – as the side claimed an historic victory over Jose Mourinho’s men.

It was a similar situation just a few weeks ago, when, after the disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Everton, the majority of people outside West Yorkshire did not believe the Terriers would pick-up another point from their final three games.

Yet, after claiming a well-deserved draw against newly-crowned champions Manchester City, Wagner’s men repeated the trick at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea three days later.

Those two heroic and resolute performances, coupled with the way the club gave Arsene Wenger a fantastic send-off on the final day of the season, truly epitomised what Huddersfield Town is all about.

They may not be the highest quality footballing side or play the most entertaining brand of football, but the way the club continually acknowledge their capabilities and just go about their business has endeared them to many.

They have arguably become everyone’s second favourite team with away supporters finding it hard not to pay tribute to the John Smith’s Stadium’s ‘proper atmosphere’ while the Blue and White Army have equally impressed on the road.

The unexpected 4-1 victory away to Watford was another perfect example of the entire club – players, management, staff and fans - coming together to produce an almost perfect away performance and result.

No-one who opted to make the journey to Vicarage Road instead of going Christmas shopping will have come away from that encounter thinking they made the wrong choice.

But whether it is Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City – half the enjoyment of this season has been the unexpectedness of it all.

Huddersfield Town have been able to steam-roller sides like Watford and AFC Bournemouth as well as grab points against top sides, while in contrast losing heavily to the likes of West Ham and Leicester City.

The unpredictability of Huddersfield Town has been a microcosm of the Premier League itself and why so many both here and abroad, continue to love the League.

Despite this unpredictability, one thing has remained constant throughout – Town’s ability to keep themselves above the drop zone over the course of the last nine months.

Having been written-off as relegated before Christmas, the side entered the bottom three only once this season by successfully managing to pick up crucial points when it mattered.

The home win over AFC Bournemouth which ended their brief stay in the drop zone was described as ‘one of the performances of the season’ bringing an end to the team’s five-match losing streak.

But there have been so many wonderful memories and achievements over the course of the campaign, culminating in the ultimate accomplishment of top-flight survival.

To do it with a game to spare and through Town’s own hard-work and endeavour and not through the ineptitude of others, is truly remarkable.

With the opening of the summer transfer window just days after the end of the season, work will begin again in earnest for the next chapter in Huddersfield Town’s Premier League adventures.

But for now, let’s all just take a moment to step back, savour and remember – We.Are.Premier.League (again).