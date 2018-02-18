Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United but head into the rest of the season with their heads held high.

While David Wagner’s side fell to a Romelu Lukaku double at the John Smith’s Stadium, they played really well against one of the Premier League’s top sides and entertained the home contingent in a crowd of 17,861.

Now, it’s on to The Hawthorns and the battle for three vital top-flight points against West Bromwich Albion.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the result? Below, Examiner Sports Editor Mel Booth takes a look...

1. Momentum has been maintained by Town

Despite head coach David Wagner making four changes to the starting line-up, Town maintained the form shown in the previous two matches against Birmingham City and AFC Bournemouth.

This was Town very much staying on the front foot against top-quality United opposition – confirming the mindset which must govern their approach to the final 11 league matches.

2. There is midfield focus beyond Mooy and Hogg

Danny Williams and Phil Billing really stepped up to the mark in a very lively performance from the engine room.

Indeed, Williams was the pick for Town thanks to his energy and purpose – and he maintained his form throughout the 90 minutes.

He deserves to keep his place in the absence of injured Aaron Mooy against West Brom.

3. Town have genuine quality at full back

Loan men Flo Hadergjonaj and Terence Kongolo really caught the eye with stirring performances.

Hadergjonaj showed his pace and attacking intent to great effect, putting Luke Shaw under great pressure, while Kongolo was magnificent at the back.

His reading of the game and strength in the challenge underlined he is a fine athlete.

4. You can’t afford to switch off for a second at this level

Town were caught on the break for both United goals, which were expertly finished by Romelu Lukaku.

On each occasion Town were piling on the pressure but, once possession had been lost, United countered with pace and precision.

United had few other chances, highlighting Town need 90-minute concentration.

5. VAR is clearly a work in progress

The review system was used to correctly deny Manchester United a second first-half goal through Juan Mata.

But how that decision was arrived at left people scratching their heads and, in the stadium, supporters were left completely in the dark until referee Kevin Friend signalled offside.

Lots to tidy up.