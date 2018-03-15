Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Watching Huddersfield Town against Swansea City as a guest of the club provided one of my most enjoyable afternoons for many months.

Let’s put the game to one side at this stage.

Town are such a different club these days, never mind from the one I played for between 1984 and 86, but massively different even from the one I worked at between 1999 and 2001.

The progress under owner and chairman Dean Hoyle is nothing short of remarkable.

And it’s not just the progress to here, it’s everything which has been put in place for the next stage of Town’s progression – hopefully continued Premier League status.

Dean is a massively passionate and intelligent man, and there will be no crazy signings that will bankrupt the club.

He completely understands where Town are and the challenges, both short term and long term.

All I can tell Town fans, although they know it already, is that their club is in safe hands.

The atmosphere was electric and, yes, most Town fans went away disappointed their side didn’t take three points – but it was one more to the tally and another opportunity this Saturday against Crystal Palace to possibly get three.

Everybody kept telling me (after the match against Swansea) that we must now beat Palace, but I don’t agree.

We just must not lose.

It’s a case of making sure that points total keeps slowly growing and ticking away - then everything will be fine.

Going back to the Swansea game, it just highlighted that most matches are decided by quality in both boxes.

A lot of the time all the midfield stuff is pretty irrelevant – it comes down to that cold, calculating ability to defend and attack.

Last Saturday, we didn’t have that attacking wise. There were lots of opportunities, or half opportunities, but sadly no end product.

David Wagner knows – in fact everybody knows – that every player was giving their all, which is why Premier League status for one more year is so important.

It would provide the ability for Wagner to just raise that quality with another tranche of summer signings that will challenge every position on the pitch and bring that extra bit of quality in both areas.

There were lots of okay performances, but the one person I really liked – and this may possibly surprise many fans – was Laurent Depoitre for the attitude he showed when he went on.

He is 6ft 4in tall, a huge guy, but he absolutely strained every sinew he had to try and turn things around – from tackling centre halves to throwing himself into every single challenge with complete conviction.

That attitude becomes infectious.

In fact, if he played up front with Steve Mounie for a while, maybe Mounie would get out of his comfort zone and put himself about a bit more.

That was the contrast in the game – Mounie has that magic to produce a thunderous volley against the bar, but he is never going to do the work Depoitre does so selflessly for the team.

It’s a conundrum, because only one of them is going to start each game, but it’s a fascinating one.

As I said at the outset, I really enjoyed the occasion and I can’t wait to go back to the John Smith’s again.

Hopefully I will manage it before the end of the season.

Moving onto the Cheltenham Festival, this is my 16th year on the bounce and I have to pinch myself to realise how fortunate I am to work in a sporting environment.

If you’ve never been to the Festival, my recommendation is to add it to your bucket list. It’s an amazing atmosphere you just have to experience.

People always want a tip for the big event, and mine is Native River in the Gold Cup on Friday.

The heavy ground should play to all the strengths of the horse.

While it would be good for the north if Definitely Red were to win, for the sake of financial benefit I will be cheering on Native River.