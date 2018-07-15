Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were left stunned by League One outfit Accrington Stanley during their pre-season tussle at the Wham Stadium yesterday afternoon.

A first-half brace by forward Kayden Jackson and a late Sean McConville free-kick ensured the hosts gained a resounding victory over their more illustrious rivals.

After the game Town head coach David Wagner appeared philosophical about the result and performance, claiming it will have no bearing on the side's bid to stay in the top-flight for a third successive campaign.

But what can Huddersfield Town actually take from the match and performance? Here, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the fall-out...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1) World Cup stars were a massive miss...

Having a quartet of players appearing at his summer's tournament not only shows how far Huddersfield Town have come but also how badly they are missed when unavailable.

Aaron Mooy, Ramadan Sobhi, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen add that extra little bit of stardust to proceedings and with Mooy and Sobhi expected to be back in training this week expect performances and results to improve all-round.

2) If it ain't broke...

Two pre-season games into the summer against lower league opposition and the personnel may have changed but the formation and philosophy hasn't.

David Wagner has once again adopted a default 4-2-3-1 set-up with the only difference being the overall improvement in quality of his squad to undertake the task in hand.

3) There's no future for Jack Payne or Jordy Hiwula...

While the likes of Jordan Williams, Matty Daly and Lewis O'Brien given run-outs against Bury and Accrington, Jack Payne and Jordy Hiwula haven't even been given squad numbers.

With both spending last season out on loan, expect the pair to be making their exits from the John Smith's Stadium before the transfer window closes.

4) Alex Pritchard is looking sharp...

Town fans saw flashes of the brilliance the diminutive dynamo brings to a side when the 25-year-old arrived from Norwich City back in January.

And that was without a full pre-season behind him as injuries hampered his progress with the Canaries during his spell at Carrow Road.

But with those now appearing to be behind him and under the high-intensity training regimes of Wagner, expect the playmaker to really excel this season.

5) It's only pre-season...

Yes a 3-0 scoreline is never easy to dress up as anything but negative – especially when the opposition is lower-league.

But some of the outpourings on social media were ridiculous – as David Wagner said, friendlies are about fitness and getting players through it unscathed. Enough said.