It’s time for Huddersfield Town fans and players to dust themselves down and stop feeling sorry for themselves.

You could see against Liverpool on Tuesday night , especially in the faces of a lot of fans, a feeling of almost helplessness that Town were being completely outplayed.

There was a complete lack of intensity from the team from very early in the game, too.

Compare that with the performance against Manchester City !

These things happen and we knew they could, but you have to take positives - We would have snapped someone’s hand off to have 24 points at this stage of the season.

So grit your teeth, get angry, get annoyed, get physical and get nasty! That’s the reality of what you have to do in professional sport.

You don’t roll over and you don’t let good players take the mickey out of you.

You come out fighting, and that’s what I expect of David Wagner ’s players – and the fans to be doubly positive – in the coming weeks.

It is one of the biggest mysteries to me, when you see teams have been beaten 3-0 or 4-0 and there isn’t a single yellow card in the game.

How on earth can you not get angry in a game when things are going wrong?

I remember as a player that if things were flat, I would just find an opposition player to push or kick, or go in late for a tackle.

That’s not because I was a nasty player, because I wasn’t, but if I could feel things were drifting away from the team and the fans were quiet, especially at home, it was a good way of stirring things up.

Suddenly you had a catalyst, there would be ‘handbags’ going on between the teams, playing running from everywhere to join in and, all of a sudden, the fans are involved and shouting and screaming.

It’s a crude example, but you need to do all you can to change things when they are drifting away from you.

I was never sent off in all my time in English football and I very rarely picked up a card.

But sometimes you’ve just got to try and change things and picking a fight with the opposition to disrupt them is a good way of doing it.

I must admit I was never that brave to pick on a centre half, I would usually wait until a small midfielder was nearby or a full-back.

Then I would clatter him and start the pushing!

Old Trafford will be a first trip for many Town fans - one to tick off the grounds where they have watched their team.

It was 1972, I believe, when Town last visited Old Trafford for a league match, although many younger fans would have been there for the play-off final a few years ago.

With expectations currently on the floor, let’s not forget we beat United first time round this season – and we can do it again!

Jose Mourinho has XI individuals at United, all playing for themselves.

If Town lose, so be it, but I just want to see them in the faces of the United players.

Brighton & Hove Albion went there a few weeks ago and did exactly that and, while they ended up losing unluckily 1-0, they at least came away thinking they could have won it.

That’s what I want from Town and, if they produce it, then you never know what might happen.