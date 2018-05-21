Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taking an early Saturday morning call does not generally bode well – especially still suffering from the after-effects of the night before.

The words Germany, Bundesliga and Huddersfield Town are also enough to fill anyone with dread considering the high stock German boss David Wagner currently has.

Yet, after over six months of painstaking searching, the relief was palpable as it was just to confirm the club have appointed Olaf Rebbe as their new Sporting Director.

And it can only be seen as a good appointment – not only for Town but also the future of Wagner himself.

Although the head coach hasn’t yet signed a new and improved deal to extend his tenure at the club for more than another year, bringing in a fellow young and talented German is surely a signpost it is in the bag.

Of course, chairman Dean Hoyle has already uttered words to that effect but until the ink is dry it will still have the majority of supporters shouting ‘Announce Wagner!’ on social media.

But what of the new man, Olaf Rebbe?

A quick Google search is worrying – the 40-year-old leaving his previous position at VfL Wolfsburg after only 18 months under a cloud, having failed to lure manager Horst Heldt to the Volkswagen Arena from Bundesliga rivals Hannover.

But that is only part of the story – the Sporting Director is also accused of squandering millions on over-inflated players as the club dropped from being runners-up and Champions League football last term to flirting with relegation this season.

On paper the recruitment of the likes of Julian Draxler, Mario Gomez and Daniel Didavi look exceptional bits of business, but for one reason or another they have all failed to gel.

Of course, there are a number of external influences including how the Volkswagen emissions scandal could affect the future of the entire football club, signalling a number of departures from the club already.

Yet the German is not the only person to have arrived in West Yorkshire in unattractive circumstances – both Jonas Lossl and Florent Hadergjonaj came with less than glowing references from their former employers.

Huddersfield Town are quickly becoming a sanctuary for those battered and bruised by the unforgiving footballing world

The pair went on to become influential in the club’s successful Premier League campaign and there is no reason the same can’t happen with Rebbe and his recruitment policy.

It is also good to remember David Moss was appointed with a glowing CV from Celtic in the similar role of Head of Football Operations - only to leave five months later.

The appointment is also further proof Huddersfield Town are quickly becoming a sanctuary for those battered and bruised by the unforgiving footballing world – all to the club’s benefit.

It continues the precedence of previous transfer windows and suggests the remit of acquiring young, hungry and aspiring personnel with arguably a less than perfect track record.

And there is no doubt it will be the right approach for the club to survive another season in the top-flight.