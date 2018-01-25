Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You might have noticed Channel 4 broadcast many of the England Women’s European Championship games over the summer.

So, a few months on, what’s happening in the women’s game? And why now?

Well, you’ll be pleased to learn Channel 4’s venture proved to be a success both on the pitch (Jodie Taylor winning the golden boot AND joining Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker as our only ever hat trick-scoring players at a major tournament) and off it (with 4 million viewers watching the semi-finals).

This brought further attention to the women’s game and helped it to reach a wider audience.

In recent years, the domestic game has also grown exponentially, with the establishment of the Women’s Super League (WSL 1 and 2) and regional Premier Leagues (WPL).

Encouragingly, many established men’s clubs — including Manchester City , Chelsea , Reading, Liverpool , Birmingham City and Arsenal — have chosen to embrace their women’s teams and provide them with the necessary financial backing.

More recently, the FA has initiated a root and branch restructuring of the WSL, with clubs being asked to reapply for licenses to secure their place in WSL 1.

This process has been met with mixed emotions, with many fans feeling aggrieved by the frequent changes being imposed on the women’s game (this season, for instance, we have switched from a summer league to a winter one).

However, some feel it has the potential to improve the standard in the top flight, create new commercial opportunities, and produce a more level playing field.

Just this past week, the world of women’s football has been somewhat surprised to hear that the new Lionesses manager is ex-Manchester United player Phil Neville .

Again, this has divided opinion, with many concerned by the absence of a female coach at the helm and Neville’s own lack of managerial experience, aside from a stint as an assistant at Valencia.

On the other hand, attracting such a ‘name’ to the women’s game could produce extra media coverage and generate a conversation (and debate!), which is always a healthy thing!

Whatever the result, the women’s game is in a state of constant growth, with more and more fans turning up to support their local team (from around £5 per ticket!) and young girls feeling they can pick up a football and one-day play professionally, just like the boys.

Whilst fans of the game are in many ways living through testing times, we have come a long way, and women’s football is now taken seriously in this country.

