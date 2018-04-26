Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At 1.55pm on Saturday, April 14, Huddersfield Town fans had their heads in their hands.

The ‘bottle half empty’ merchants were once again sticking their heads above the parapet.

But then a certain Frenchman, not Arsene Wenger but Olivier Giroud, stepped up and turned Town’s prospects around.

I mentioned previously that in betting any outcome is possible – well it certainly didn’t seem so when Southampton were 2-0 up against Chelsea and suddenly looking like they were going to take a major step towards chasing down Town!

We all know what happened next, and the Tom Ince goal celebrations reminded me of Christopher Schindler’s penalty in the play-off final at Wembley.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The release of emotion and exhilaration from everybody associated with the club – players and fans included – was immense and just came pouring out.

It was the realisation of how much the three points against Watford truly meant.

Everyone would love three points against Everton, but I would take a point right now.

A point would set the bar high for Stoke City and Southampton in the remaining games and, suddenly, they would need seven points rather than six.

As all Town fans know, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal being the final three games of the season, the expectation of any further points after Everton is pretty low.

So if my former colleague Big Sam (Allardyce) reads this, hopefully he will accept a point from the John Smith’s Stadium and then take all three from Southampton next week to do his former club a massive favour.

I haven’t spoken to Sam since I left Town in 1986, but I have followed his career closely and he shows the same desire as he had late in his playing career in his managerial style, and he’s become one of the top managers in the country over a long period.

His record of getting clubs out of trouble is nothing short of miraculous.

Let’s hope he doesn’t have Everton fired up to take all three points off Town – Everton’s record on the road, to be fair, is abysmal and we need that to continue.

The one thing I have found myself doing is starting to look at players in the Premier League who I think would improve Town next season.

But I have decided I really must stop, because it’s tempting fate.

I have one player in mind particularly who I think would be a huge addition to the Town side, but I will save that for another column, as we all know any outcome is possible when it comes to football results!

At this point, I must give a special mention to Tom Ince.

Yes, we know he scored a crucial goal against Watford, but all season Ince has looked technically excellent.

He has had energy and enthusiasm in everything he has done, but he has completely lacked that cutting edge in the final third.

The one thing he has never done is stop turning up in the right positions, or stop committing himself to trying to score or have efforts on goal.

He got his reward against Watford for that persistence and downright determination to keep doing the right thing.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So all credit to Tom.

Just a footnote, I had to laugh when Match of the Day made a jokey issue of Terry the Terrier looking so glum and sitting down in the closing stages of the Watford match.

I know there is good reason why Terry sits down at certain times, but I just hope he is fully involved in a load of celebrations again when Everton make their visit.

Now wouldn't that be something to smile about? Come on Town!