For months public sanity has been stretched to breaking point by ‘The Remainers’ and ‘The Leavers’.

The arguments and counter-arguments have driven many people to distraction until, of course, added time on Saturday afternoon.

At long last ‘The Leavers’ paid the price for avoiding the post-match traffic crawling away from the John Smiths Stadium.

Back in 2016 ‘The Remainers’ may well have been viewed as ‘optimists’ who gave an occasional frown when shuffling hulks attempted to slip unnoticed out of the stadium.

The pessimistic ‘Leavers’, to be fair, would generally apologise for treading on toes or obstructing the view; game after game, week after week, season after season.

But everything has a price and on Saturday ‘The Leavers’ were finally made to pay - they missed an incredible scene.

The entire Fantastic Media Stand jumped to their feet, with outstretched arms, but Tom Ince wrong-footed each and every one of them by calmly putting the ball into the Watford net.

There followed yet another sack load of superlatives, a gravity defying celebration by the floating Florent Hadergjonaj and tears of joy flooded down the Kilner Bank.

West Bromwich Albion supporters, on the other hand, have not had much to dance about this season.

It would appear that they will be remaining in their seats for some time to come.

A request for The Hawthorns to be allowed to have ‘safe standing’ was rejected by Tracey Crouch.

The cabinet minister for the Department of Media, Culture and Sport, appears to have continued an increasingly outdated tradition whereby MPs; refuse to heed the advice of their staff, ignore the views of highly respected experts and disregard the wishes of their constituents.

She is now calling for these unfair regulations to be enforced by Safety Officers whose own association (FSOA) has already told her that they are unable to prevent persistent standing in seated areas.

In just one week Tracey Crouch’s edict has prompted nearly 70,000 people to sign a petition asking the government to allow Premier League and Championship football clubs to introduce safe standing.

It is now a very real possibility that the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

Paula Sherriff MP and Thelma Walker MP have already expressed their support for safe standing.

Whether you are a ‘remainer’ or a ‘leaver’ Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) will campaign for your right to choose whether you sit or stand in a stadium where the atmosphere is second to none and where the safety of you and your family can be assured.

This morning (Thursday) representatives of HTSA are meeting with John Robinson, the KSDL Safety Officer to discuss a recent IFO report concerning indefinite stadium bans from the John Smith Stadium.

Although this is our first meeting we hope it will be the start of a regular, constructive dialogue where campaigns like safe standing can also be discussed.

If you have any concerns about rail-seating, or safe standing, please visit the Stand Up For Town website or text Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) on 07725036109.

Finally, before I sneak out early to avoid the traffic, please make sure that you sign the petition and pass it on to your family and friends.