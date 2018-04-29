Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A goal in each half condemned Huddersfield Town to a disappointing defeat against Everton at the John Smith's Stadium.

And with results elsewhere seeing West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Southampton picking up vital points, it means the relegation dogfight is now closer than ever.

Town are still 16th in the Premier League table – but now only three points away from the drop zone with their final three games of the season against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the match and performance? Here, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the fall-out...

1) Lack of cutting edge once again exposed...

It's like a broken record but Huddersfield Town's impotency in front of goal was once again all too evident.

Despite all their hard graft, the Terriers continue to struggle to turn it into the hard currency of goals and barely threatened Everton's backline over the course of 90 minutes.

Another worrying trend is David Wagner's apparent reluctance to make changes to rectify the issue – with the crowd having to chant Laurent Depoitre's name before there was an sign of the forward's introduction.

2) Rajiv van La Parra doesn't seem to learn...

The Dutchman could be forgiven for his loose pass looking for Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen as he tried to switch play - which ultimately led to Everton's opening goal.

His continued lack of an end-product could also be overlooked by his overall willingness and endeavour for the team.

However, his persistent tendency to take a tumble all too easily once again reared it's ugly head yesterday afternoon.

If only he concentrated on staying on his feet and creating an end-product he could be a real weapon for the Terriers.

3) Scott Malone could be a useful solution...

From one much-maligned player to another – in all the second-half substitution shenanigans and formation changes Scott Malone came on and played in an advanced left-hand side role.

It's a position the 27-year-old is accustomed to during his time at Fulham but one he hasn't really played so far with the Terriers.

However, he was bright and creative and moving forward could be a short-term solution in place of the frustrating Rajiv van La Parra.

4) It's time to make a stand...

Ahead of kick-off, the Cowshed Loyal unveiled a banner calling on the club to get behind the nationwide 'Safe Standing' campaign.

With the majority of Huddersfield Town supporters in favour of the initiative it seems bizarre chairman and 'one of the fans' Dean Hoyle would not be at the forefront of this movement.

Hoyle has constantly been a pioneer, most evident in appointing then little-known David Wagner as boss back in 2015, so it seems a no-brainer he should get behind this fan-led cause.

5) There's still belief of another 'miracle'...

It may seem like a perfect storm is brewing with results elsewhere compounding Town's defeat but there is still plenty of reasons for optimism.

The Terriers still have more points on the board than Swansea, Southampton and Stoke with the run-in throwing up encounters between the trio.

Even if Town fail to gain another point, the could stay up due to the ineptitude of others – although don't put it past David Wagner's side to spring a surprise against either Chelsea or Arsenal.