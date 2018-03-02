Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a fantastic win for Huddersfield Town down at West Bromwich Albion – one which smacks of belief in the battle against relegation.

The previous league performance against AFC Bournemouth was excellent , but to go to one of our relegation rivals – knowing for them that if they lost they were pretty much down – and produce a performance of such intensity was truly exceptional.

The three points were everything Town deserved.

It was nice also in the game to see Alex Pritchard settling in so well - I did say when he signed that it’s not easy for new arrivals coming into the Town side.

It takes time for them to understand their role and exactly what their teammates are going to be doing in David Wagner ’s set-up.

Reference Flo Hadergjonaj, who is now proving another valuable option – exactly what Wagner didn’t have at the start of the season.

When you see members of the squad promising so much for the future it is exactly why it’s so important for Town to stay in the Premier League this season.

This will allow the boss to build a squad of depth and quality, and there is no reason why, in a couple of years, Town can’t become a Bournemouth or a Leicester City and be pretty much established in the top flight.

While speaking of the players and their impact, it’s good to see Steve Mounie back with that fire in his belly.

He started the season like a house on fire but then suddenly seemed to start thinking he is better than he is.

Having arrived at the Premier League top table, he suddenly hit a major dip in intensity and form and basically had most Town fans thinking Laurent Depoitre was a much better option than him.

His mobility, however, is a huge strength and we saw against West Brom how he can get in behind the centre halves; he has the pace to run defenders into the corners.

Let’s hope we see the player we broke the club transfer record for producing more of that hot form for the rest of the season, because it’s time for a sustained run of form from him.

Teams can play well or badly, but there is still so much luck involved in matches and schedules.

The fixture list is one of those conundrums, which I know the top managers always look at intently with a view to their Champions League and Europa League commitments slotting in.

But even teams at the bottom need a bit of luck.

Town going to West Brom was probably perfect timing for them, as it was playing Bournemouth a few weeks ago and, indeed, landing Manchester United at the John Smith’s shortly after a gruelling Champions League assignment.

Playing Swansea City now, however, is maybe a little bit more difficult than it was earlier in the season, but we had Palace at the outset when, to be fair, no-one knew they wouldn’t pick up a point or score a goal for such a long time, and we won 4-1 at Watford when they were disjointed and the manager was under pressure – situations which seem to have now lifted at Vicarage Road.

These seemingly small things can make all the difference to your season, but you still have to make sure you capitalise on these bits of luck by turning up and producing the goods.

There is still a long way to go, but I sense real belief returning to the Town squad and players basically saying: “You know, we are good enough to be in this league and no-one is going to kick us out of it.”

Going to Tottenham there are maybe few expectations, but Town haven’t lost in their last three trips to Wembley and that is a big plus.

Also, Tottenham are playing their third game in less than a week and, while hopes of a win are maybe thin, it must help that Juventus visiting Wembley on Tuesday night is Tottenham’s biggest game of the season.

I’m sure Town will go there determined to give a good account of themselves, but the reality is we need to make sure everything is right to play Swansea on the 10th and Aaron Mooy is back fit and raring to go.

I am delighted to say I am coming to the Swansea match with my old Town colleague Graham Cooper, so let’s hope we are cheering another Town win.

Tottenham, in the meantime, is a free hit - so let’s just go there and enjoy the chance.