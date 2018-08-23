Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Let’s put it simply - completely forget about the first two matches of Huddersfield Town’s season.

You can see the doom and gloom in the faces of Town fans and, let’s be fair, over the years most of you have seen the bottle half empty rather than the bottle half full.

Having played at Town and worked at the club, I an assure you that’s the case.

But this isn’t the time for questioning anything.

As David Wagner rightly says, the season starts on Saturday for Town.

The crowd and every single person at the club needs to get behind the players for Saturday’s game against Cardiff .

This is probably the most ridiculous thing I have ever written, but it feels like a six-pointer on Saturday.

There is no doubt Town will be fighting for their lives this year, but, let’s be reminded, we got promotion when nobody expected it and we survived in the Premier League when, once again, on-one expected it.

Trust and belief? The players and head coach deserve it from the fans.

Anybody who watched Monday Night Football on Sky and saw Liverpool win at Crystal Palace will know what £150m can do for you.

A £75m goalkeeper and a £75m centre half in the Liverpool line-up and they both looked like world beaters – but you would expect that.

Dean Hoyle quite rightly regards himself as the guardian of Huddersfield Town.

There is simply no way he is going to break the bank and put Town’s future in jeopardy by throwing silly money around.

We all know that, and it’s the right thing to do.

So let’s get behind Dean, David Wagner and the players on Saturday.

Just think what it would be like walking away from the John Smith’s Stadium at 5pm on Saturday with three points in the bag.

How great would that make all Town fans feel?

Suddenly the mood would change and the belief would return.

We have yet to see the introduction of new players into the starting line-up and the core of the side will be as it was.

But that intensity and passion – not just from the players but also from the stands – has to return.

As I said before the Chelsea game, one per cent less than the levels of last season won’t be good enough.

I did, actually, want to talk about horse racing this week, because we have four fabulous days of racing at York.

Every year with SkyBet, we see as the main sponsor an amazing spectacle, and I can’t tell you how proud we are to be part of it all.

In 2020, the SkyBet Ebor will be worth £1m.

It will be the first million pound flat handicap in Europe.

By the way, I was at the York preview event for the Ebor and top Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey was in attendance. His bet of the week is Sabre on Saturday in the Julia Graves Roses Stakes at 4.15pm. If that is good enough for Richard, it’s good enough for me.

But, instead of the racing I’ve focused on football because Huddersfield Town’s immediate need is more important – and I feel like we all need a kick up the backside after feeling sorry for ourselves after just two games!

The bottle has to be half full on Saturday - no ifs, buts or maybes Town fans, turn up and do your job.