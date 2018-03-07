Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's another massive weekend of Premier League football which will see a number of relegation rivals go head-to-head in their fight for survival.

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town entertain Swansea City while in another mouthwatering match up Newcastle United take on Southampton at St James' Park.

But with just nine points separating 19th place Stoke City from 9th place Watford, it is turning out to be on of the tightest battle for survival in history.

But who is going down? Below Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton analyses all the candidates and gives his predictions.

20. West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies home defeat to Town was really the final nail in the coffin for their Premier League survival hopes.

Eight points from safety with nine games to go is too much of a tall order to overcome – especially considering they've only won once in the league since August.

19. Stoke City

Despite beating Town back in January, Paul Lambert has hardly had the new manager bounce the Potters will have hoped for.

They've become harder to beat under the Scot but can't convert draws into wins and with clashes against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool still to come it looks curtains for them.

18. Southampton

The side most of the media bizarrely keep overlooking when it comes to the survival dogfight.

No side is too good to go down and their home record is only worse than West Brom's and they don't score enough goals – a recipe for relegation.

17. Newcastle United

The tough St James' Park crowd, quick to get on the Magpies back when things are getting tough, has meant they have a terrible home record.

However, with Rafa Benitez at the helm they have real European managerial quality which will see them just right.

16. West Ham United

Although it seemed like an uninspiring appointment at the time, David Moyes has come in and steadied the ship as well as get the best out of a number of players – namely Marko Arnautovic.

Despite erratic form, they should have enough to survive at the expense of others.

15. Crystal Palace

The Eagles may currently be the second-worst team in terms of form but they have had a horrendous run of injuries with a total of 13 first-team players out at one point.

They are slowly getting them back though, with Wilfried Zaha the most crucial to return with Palace not recording a single win without the forward all season.

There's enough spirit in the side as well while in Roy Hodgson they have a manager who has experienced this situation while with Fulham.

14. Huddersfield Town

Whatever happens in the next two months, everyone at the club should be delighted with how they have performed this campaign.

Written off even before a ball was kicked, David Wagner has worked wonders to get them into a position where their destiny is in their own hands – expect them to not only deliver, but flourish.

13. AFC Bournemouth

The Cherries form after Christmas has been sensational, other than a 4-1 blip at the John Smith's Stadium a few weeks ago.

That run, as well home fixtures where points are more than achievable, should see Eddie Howe's side safe for another season.

12. Everton

It just hasn't worked for Everton since Sam Allardyce's appointment, despite a seven-match unbeaten run either side of Christmas.

Back-to-back defeats to Watford and Burnley are a major concern but they have already got enough points on the board to see themselves safe.

11. Brighton & Hove Albion

Other than Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, the Seagulls are the form team in the Premier League at the moment.

They have to face four of the top six in the last month of the season but they'll have enough to survive before then.

10. Swansea City

What a turnaround under Carlos Carvalhal – claiming 17 points from his first nine games in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

And there's enough points on the board already as well as winnable home games to see the survival mission completed.

9. Watford

The Hornets are a funny breed – constantly on the peripherals of the bottom three but then able to pull out a run of results to quash any lingering doubts.

On 36 points already, it will take some capitulation for them to be seriously in trouble.