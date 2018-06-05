Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honley have made a blistering start to the Drakes Premiership season – despite losing their top batsman to the county game.

Will Fraine has been snapped up by Nottinghamshire Outlaws for the rest of the season, but that hasn’t prevented new skipper Timmy Taylor guiding Honley to second in the table with six wins from seven.

They are a point behind Hoylandswaine at the top of the standings and ready to take on Premiership rivals Cawthorne in the All Rounder Sykes Cup tomorrow after today’s intriguing top-flight trip to Shepley.

Key all-rounder Taylor says there is a massively positive vibe at Far End Land right now – the seconds are also a point behind Swaine in Premiership Two – and he’s really enjoying leading out the troops.

Well, almost!

“There’s a lot more to do (as captain) than I ever thought!” said the 22-year-old, who has three winters of experience playing cricket around Melbourne and was in Mont Albert’s title-winning team this season.

“On the field it’s really good, because I’ve got a lot of experience around me with the likes of Ryan Robinson, Tom Craddock and Simon Kelly (the former skipper), and they are helping me out with fielding and situations in the middle parts of the game.

“But off the field it’s a nightmare!

“I just didn’t realise there was so much work to do.”

A few years ago, it was no surprise to see Honley’s name top of the crop.

They were all conquering in the Noughties, making Archie Moore the most successful skipper in Huddersfield League history.

It’s been baby steps in recent seasons, but maybe they are about to re-establish themselves among the elite few clubs?

Even without the talented Fraine, Taylor has quality to call on throughout the line-up.

Experienced Danny Howard has stepped up to partner the prolific Kelly at the top of the order, left-arm spinner Taylor is at No3 and Robinson – a serial winner throughout his career – can be called on at four.

Lewis Kenworthy, another spinner, is in the middle order along with popular Kiwi overseas Brett Randell, 23, who is making

his mark in New Zealand first-class cricket with Northern Districts.

Former Essex spinner Craddock is capable down the order, as is Kenworthy’s younger brother Owen, who is part of the Huddersfield Joe Lumb Cup team.

And opening bowler Sam Denton can move up and down the order depending on the match situation.

“Brett is bowling very, very well,” said Taylor of Randell, who is in his second season at the Holme Valley club.

“I think he learned a lot from last year here and, having played first-class back home, has returned and immediately hit the length he found at the end of last season for us.

“A lot of players have found him quite unplayable, to be fair, because (especially at home) he is hitting the deck and the ball is moving both ways off the seam.

“He’s been really, really good and he’s easy to captain because he bowls to his plans, which you don’t always get with bowlers in our league.

“He has already won us a game with the bat, too, against Moorlands when we were up against it, so Brett is a really good asset for us.”

The 41-year-old Robinson, after years of success with Hoylandswaine, still has that touch of batting class he showed as a youth with Yorkshire and Durham, while Craddock’s fitness provides a leg-spin option few club sides can match.

“Ryan’s batting and knowledge is great and he’s a back-up plan for the bowling if we need him,” explained Taylor, who played with Kingston Saints and McKinnon in Melbourne before arriving at Mont Albert with Eddie Wilson (ex-Honley skipper) and Andrew Padbury, who was overseas at Honley a couple of years ago.

“I would think we’ll need Ryan’s bowling more away from home, on the smaller grounds, if the spinners get taken after, but he knows what he’s doing, so it’s good.

“Having ‘Crads’ back is massive as well, it’s really good to see him playing again after two or three years (struggling with injuries).

“I think he is just happy to be back enjoying his cricket again and not having to think too much about things.”

Taylor hopes solid batter and left-arm spinner Lewis Kenworthy can be the icing on the Honley cake this season.

“He is still learning as a young spinner, but he is bowling really well at the moment and bating well too,” said the skipper.

“I think he needs to go on and make a big score for us and to have a dominant season now that he has established himself in the first team, and he’s very capable of doing that.”

So what are the goals for Honley this season?

“To keep on winning as often as we can and to make our ground a really tough place to come and play,” answered Taylor.

“If we can try and win ever game at home and the pick up points away, then hopefully we can contend with the clubs who have been successful over the last couple of years.

“I think a lot of clubs have a ‘small ground’ mentality which helps us, and I think the fact both our teams are doing well shows how well we are all bonding.

“We have a lot of people to pick from and there is a great buzz around the club.

“The good thing is that different people are stepping up to perform every week and winning us

games.

“When everyone clicks at the same time, it’s going to be really exciting!”