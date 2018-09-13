Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steve Metcalfe

YMCA kick-started their new season with a good 36-31 home win against a very competitive Malton and Norton outfit.

In an entertaining, high-scoring game, both sides made light of the very wet conditions with the result in doubt until the closing minutes.

With time almost up and the YM 29–24 up and defending their own line, home centre Tom Clough intercepted the ball and raced 90m to score wide out and, with Gavin Stead adding the extras, it put

the home team 12 points clear.

The visitors started like a house on fire and their offloading and backing up game had the YM on the back foot from the off.

The home team’s defensive cause was not helped when Stead had to leave the field on five minutes with a head injury.

Stead later returned after the compulsory 10 minutes head injury ‘time out’ to score 16 points with the boot.

On 10 minutes the visitors took the lead with a well-worked try from a scrum, with wing forward Sam Triffit touching down. The conversion was missed.

Stead, having returned to the pitch, reduced the deficit with a 30m penalty and they took the lead on 22 minutes.

From a penalty, scrum half Bradley took a quick tap and was tackled just short but, from the ensuing ruck, prop Stuart Dyke forced his way over. Stead was unable to convert.

Stead further increased the YM lead but it was almost half time when they went further ahead.

Malton had a scrum just inside their own half and with creditable ambition they tried an intricate back move, but over-elaboration allowed Clough to intercept the ball and race clear to score. Stead added the extrs for an 18-5 half-time lead.

Malton were quick to respond as almost from the restart they reduced the arrears with a try and conversion of their own - wing Tenge scoring for Rangiuera to convert.

On 50 minutes YM, not to be outdone, produced a textbook back move of their own to further increase their lead.

From a scum on half way, stand-off Bull received the ball and looped round to give Clough the space he needed to ghost through the defensive line and outpace the fullback to score wide out. Stead was unable to convert but the YM had a handy 23–12 lead.

Back came Malton with a try after a good break by Armitage. Sloppy YM defending allowed Malton easy yards before stand-off Raduva touched down wide out (conversion missed).

At this point it was anybody’s game and it was Malton who grabbed the initiative with a converted try to put them into a one-point lead – Emms and Rangiuera with the points.

YM steadied the ship and reasserted themselves with Stead adding two further penalties and then, with time running out, the game was put beyond Malton when Clough scored his third try with the 90m interception, the sure-footed Stead rubbing salt into the wound with a conversion from the touchline.

Deep into injury time the never-say-die Malton side scored a consolation try which was converted to give a final score of 36–31 to YMCA.

YM; Fletcher, Burns-Smith, Clough, Stead, Benett, Bull, Bradley, Scholes, Hill, Dyke, Housley, Black, Davidson, Tindall, Hodge. Subs (all used) Garside, Barrett, Kobiti.