Tom Hodson is back at Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

The talented wing or centre has been at Otley for the past two seasons, having previously been part of Gareth Lewis’s side at Lockwood Park.

Lewis, already deep into planning for the 2018-19 campaign in National 2 North, is delighted.

“This is a fantastic signing,” said Lewis, who has signed himself to lead the club next season.

“It was hugely disappointing to lose Tom a couple of years ago, but his return will give us some serious firepower out wide.

“He is a total professional and commands respect from his teammates.”

Hodson has impressed at Cross Green, where he helped the club finish 11th in National 2 North last season. Huddersfield finished sixth.

“First of all, I had a great two years at Otley and I’d like to thank them for their understanding my move back to another great club that is closer to home and work,” said Hodson.

“When speaking to Gaz, who is a good friend of mine, he spoke of his ambition for Huddersfield and the direction that he sees the club going in, which I was extremely encouraged and enthusiastic about.

“After also speaking with some of the players, their thoughts and those of Gaz on how we want to play was another reason for rejoining.

“Hopefully, I can bring something to add to this.”