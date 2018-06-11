Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been just over a month since Huddersfield Town secured their place in the Premier League for another season.

And most of the Town players are using their well deserved summer break to enjoy the sun in various destinations across the world.

The players put in an incredible amount of effort over the season to ensure the club will be facing the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea from August.

They are currently relaxing in various locations across the world - but we are sure they will have one eye on Thursday when the Premier League fixtures will be released and they will discover who they will face on the opening day of the season.

But for now they can focus on the beach or visiting tourist hot spots until they return to training.

Steve Mounie took to Instagram to post this picture at Times Square in New York.

Full-back Florent Hadergjonaj has been spending time with friends.

Forward Elias Kachunga visited Los Angeles and posted this snap onto his Instagram page.

New signing Ben Hamer has been enjoying his off time in Greece.

Danny Williams has been showing his dedication by using his free time to get himself fit for the start of the new season.

Rajiv van La Parra has been enjoying a family holiday in Miami with the caption "find someone who looks at you the way i look at @silvionvlp"

Huddersfield Town start their warm up to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign with a trip to Bury on Tuesday 10 July.

Before friendlies against Accrington Stanley, two fixtures in the Interwetten Cup and Lyon at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday 25 July.

The Premier League fixtures for the 2018/19 season will be released at 9am Thursday 14 June.