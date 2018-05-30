Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England play Pakistan at Emerald Headingley looking to level the series and it promises to be an exciting encounter.

So how would you like to be there at the ground in Leeds absolutely FREE, courtesy of the Examiner and Hardys, the official wine of England Cricket?

We have two pairs of tickets to give away for the opening day on Friday, and another two pairs of tickets for Saturday’s play.

The tickets are supplied by Hardys, the official wine of England cricket, and our winners will be able to collect their tickets at the ground.

All you have to do for a chance of winning is answer this simple question:

Which Yorkshire player is the current England Test captain?

Email your answer along with your name, address and contact telephone number to Hardys Headingley Ticket Quiz at sport@examiner.co.uk

Please specify Friday or Saturday as your preference - and because it’s such a tight turnaround, closing date for entries is Noon, Thursday, May 31.

Our winners will be the first two correct entries drawn out for each day and you will be contacted directly on behalf of Hardys, the official wine of England Cricket, with details on how to collect your prize.

Good luck!