If you’re enjoying a quiet pint in a picture-perfect beer garden and find yourself surrounded by a plague of tiresome wasps, you are not alone.

Pest experts say this summer has been a bumper one for wasps who adore sugar – hence the reason that many drinkers find that no longer have they settled down with their beer than thirsty wasps are buzzing around their glasses trying to get in.

And worst of all, wasps can’t cope very well with alcohol, so it makes them even more angry than usual.

Kevin Higgins, British Pest Control Association, (BPCA), technical advisor, says: “Regardless of the weather this year, we were already expecting increased activity with wasps.

“In fact, earlier this year in April, before the warm weather took hold, BPCA had already suggested that this summer could be a bumper year as their numbers traditionally rise and fall in a two-year pattern, and our records show the UK was inundated in 2016, followed by a distinct lull in numbers in 2017.

“However, now the warm spell has had an impact, and the numbers are rising significantly, exceeding initial expectations.

“This early abundance of fruit in the fields and gardens gives better feeding conditions in which they can thrive. Wasps get giddy on the fruit, it makes them slightly inebriated, and this is when they are most likely to sting.

“Usually this is at the end of the season, but the climate conditions are bringing that forward. If this weather continues, the wasp season will extend, and that could mean a bumper year for 2019, as conditions allow for more queens to thrive in the nests.”

So, how can you avoid having wasps ruin your carefully prepared picnic or sunshine pint?

The first thing to remember is that insects are an important part of our ecosystem, and play a vital role in controlling pests which would otherwise destroy plants and crops.

But if you have wasps in your garden or home, you can buy poison-free wasp traps to attract and kill them. You fill the container with sweet juice or beer, and when the bugs enter the trap they are unable to escape.

That might be somewhat inconvenient though if you just fancy idling away an afternoon in your favourite beer garden.

Astonishingly, wasps are repelled by peppermint so one trick is to dilute a little peppermint oil in water and spray it around where you’re sitting – though checking first with the landlord or landlady might be advisable.

Failing that, mix a cup of white vinegar with a cup of water and put it in a spray bottle and blast it at the menaces which should kill them.

If that doesn’t work go inside and only choose pubs with their own cellars.