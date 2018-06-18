Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC’s Antiques Roadshow will be filming at the Piece Hall in Halifax in July and you can be involved - with or without an heirloom.

The BBC One show, presented by Fiona Bruce, will film at the 18th Century former Cloth Hall on Sunday July 8.

And the BBC say it’s free for anyone to pop in.

Robert Murphy, series producer of Antiques Roadshow, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to the Piece Hall.

“It promises to be a spectacular backdrop for a memorable show and we’re looking forward to seeing cherished objects and hearing personal stories from the people of Yorkshire and beyond.”

Here’s our guide to what you can expect.

Where is the Antiques Roadshow being filmed?

BBC camera crews will set up in the courtyard of the Piece Hall, showcasing its £19m refurbishment on national TV.

The Piece Hall is in the centre of Halifax town centre, with access from Westgate, Blackledge, Charles Street and Square Road. It will remain open on the day of filming for shoppers and visitors.

When and what time is it taking place?

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 5pm on Sunday July 8. Filming may continue after then.

Do I need a ticket?

No, entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day and watch the filming, even without an antique being valued. You may even be in the background watching the filming and valuations take place.

The team advise that there may be queues, with around 3,000 people on average at each Roadshow.

What happens if I have an item I want a valuation for?

You’ll need to queue for reception where you will be assigned a ticket to the team of experts you need to see, such as books and manuscripts or ceramics.

If you’ve brought a selection of items, such as a necklace, a doll and a vase, you will need to queue to see different experts. If you are with family/friends, you could split up to see the experts separately.

What if I have a large or heavy item to bring along?

In some circumstances they can transport items to valuation days, and return them afterwards. Contact them online by clicking here (https:// www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006mj2y/contact)

How to find out more:

You can visit the programme page here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/4qxlJjzr1t0WBbWP6PCmQtW/antiques-roadshow-is-coming-to-the-piece-hall-on-sunday-8-july or find out more about the Piece Hall here: https:// www.facebook.com/thepiecehallhalifax/