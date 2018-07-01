Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From Yorkshire’s biggest agricultural show to a free family day in Huddersfield or a CBeebies show, choose from a wide variety of entertainment and events in early July.

Saturday, June 30: Leeds-based Klammer post punk dark pop band play The Parish on Kirgate in Huddersfield.

Sunday, July 1: An open gardens event will be held in Highburton and Kirkburton to raise money for Kirkwood Hospice, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Village Community Association. Individual gardens will also be raising money from refreshment and plant sales, for charities of their choice. There will be 29 musical performances throughout the day at venues across the villages including Highburton First School, The Smiths Arms, The Old Coach House, Forge Cottage, Garner Lane and Yew Tree Farm. Visitors can enjoy gigs from U3A Ukulele, Diamond Dac Duo, HD8 Voices Choir, Holme and Dry Shanty Singers, Ramshackle River Band, Scissett Youth Band and others.

Wednesday, July 4: Friends of Greenhead Park history hour talk about the historic visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Huddersfield in July 1912 with plenty of illustrations. Greenhead Park Community Room, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Thursday, July 5: Comedy Cellar, Lawrence Batley Theatre. Comedians Tom Stade and Stevie Grey are trying out their Edinburgh Festival Fringe material at this preview event in the Huddersfield theatre. Show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Thursday, July 5: Health Information Week, Huddersfield Library. Kirklees Council is running a series of free interactive sessions on health topics at the central library on The Piazza from 10am until 2pm. The Healthy, Happy Huddersfield event will offer advice on everything from health eating to managing stress. Each session lasts for 30 minutes. Drop in, no need to book.

Saturday, July 7: Family fun day and sponsored walk at Northfield Hall, Norfolk Avenue, Huddersfield, from 11am to 4pm. This will include a fun dog show, bouncy castle, face-painting, crafts, stalls, games and rides with all proceeds to Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees.

Saturday, July 7: Stafflex Free Family Day, North Huddersfield Trust School. Rescheduled from a slot during Huddersfield Literature Festival, when the Beast from the East caused the cancellation of several events, the day of fun events and activities is on from 10am until 3.30pm.

Saturday, July 7: Elland Carnival from 11am to 3.30pm. Procession starts from Elland C of E School on Westgate at 11.30am to be followed through the afternoon with various dance groups a martial arts display, Queensbury scout band and a magician. There will be a fairground, jazz and classic cars and bikes with a teddy bears picnic in the market square between 12.30pm and 1pm. Entry is free.

Saturday and Sunday July 7 and 8: Emley and Flockton Open Gardens from 12noon to 5pm. Call at St Michael’s Church, Emley, or St James’, Flockton, for a programme and visit 17 gardens in the area for just £5. Children go free and dogs are welcome. Both churches are offering refreshments. In Emley proceeds from the event will go towards the preservation of the east window of St Michael’s Church. The window, installed circa 1500, commemorates the Fitzwilliam family who were granted the manor of Emley by William the Conqueror.

Sunday, July 8: BBC Antiques Roadshow, Halifax Piece Hall.

Entry to the show is free and no pre-registration is required. Visitors can turn up on the door or share their stories about the special items they are bringing on the Antiques Roadshow page at bbc.co.uk

Sunday, July 8: Jazz at Ravensknowle. New Orleans Wiggle, a six-piece local band playing old time music from New Orleans, entertains in the Ravensknowle Park gardens from 2pm until 4pm. Bring your own seating. Concert is free but there will be a collection at the end.

Sunday, July 8: K9 Party in the Park by the RSPCA at Manor Heath Park, Manor Heath Road, Halifax, HX3 0EB from 12noon to 5pm. It includes a 25-class dog show, games, stall, food and a gin and Prosecco bar. Free entry to the event but donations welcome.

Tuesday, July 10 to 12: Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate. It’s the 160th show this year. Organisers expect to welcome more than 130,000 visitors to the event, which retains much of its traditional agricultural heritage while offering new attractions, such as catwalk fashion shows, cookery demonstrations and live music. If you’d like to be there visit greatyorkshireshow.co.uk for details.

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 10 and 11: CBeebies, Bing Live!, Alhambra Theatre. Bing and his friends, Sula, Coco and Pando, are touring with their first stage show. Young fans will be excited to see the characters, stars of the number one pre-school show on BBC iPlayer. There are two shows each day. Tickets are £16.50 to £18.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Thursday, July 12: Scents and Scentability, Meltham Carlile Institute. The Willow Garden Club is hosting a talk by Michael Myers from 7pm. Admission is £3 on the door. For further information on the club call 07912 513236.

Friday, July 13: Castle Hill Litter Pick. Do your bit for the local environment and join in the monthly litter picking expedition around the Huddersfield landmark. It’s from 10am until noon. Contact 07870 570914 for details. Gloves, litter pickers, bags and refreshments are provided.

Saturday, July 14: Circus performers, Barnsley. This year marks the 250th anniversary of the first circus. The Civic in Barnsley is celebrating with a season of circus. First up is The Boulderers, an outdoor show by Kapow Dance, that features parkour, climbing and circus skills. The performers can be seen at 11am and 1pm in Barnsley Town Centre on the day of the Lord Mayor’s Parade.

Saturday, July 14: Kite-making at Mirfield Festival. The South Pennines International Kite Festival FLY is leading a series of free kite-making sessions in North Kirklees. The first is at

Mirfield Festival from noon until 4pm. It’s hoped to stage a kite flying festival in autumn 2018.