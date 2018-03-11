Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TRY relaxing in a woodland hammock, join a family art day or enjoy a session of mindfulness in the magnificent setting of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park at West Bretton.

The venue is hosting a series of National Museums and Wellbeing Week events for all ages (from March 12 to 18) – aimed at improving health and wellbeing.

Some would argue that simply visiting the park for a walkabout is enough of a mood enhancer, but on offer is Room to Breathe, a day of walking, talking and thinking with a GP and analyst (£38); the Tinker Project for ages six and upwards, to remake everyday objects (£3); and the chance to lay back in woodland hammocks and simply relax in the peaceful surroundings.

(Image: Yorkshire Sculpture Park)

Back in 2016 the YSP began a three-year research project with the University of Huddersfield to explore the visitor experience at the park and what impact it could have on happiness and wellbeing. At this half-way stage in the project, representatives of the university are eager to meet members of the public and discover what they find when they get to the park. PhD researcher Claire Booth and students will be holding an open day on March 18 to gather thoughts and feedback on the project.

Next month YSP is also celebrating Slow Art Day on Saturday, April 14, with two workshops – Mindful Moments for adults, and one for families, Move, Make and Meditate – to encourage the joy of looking at art. There’s a small charge for each.

The use of hammocks, which will be available throughout the wellbeing week, are free, as is the open day. Details of all activities and how to book can be found at ysp,org.uk/artandwellbeing