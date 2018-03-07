Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 18th Huddersfield Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, with a theme of Be Healthy, Be Active, Be Happy, will swing into action on Sunday, March 11.

A grand procession of 10 floats, musicians, local groups and entertainers will leave the Irish Centre on Fitzwilliam Street at 1pm and wind its way around the town centre.

The event promises a mix of Irish and Yorkshire music and culture and fun for all. As John McLoughlin from the Huddersfield Saint Patrick’s Day Association says: “We try to choose global themes for the parade because it’s about involving the local populace. It’s very much an Irish and Huddersfield event, trying to bring people together.”

“We say, it’s a little bit of eccentricity and a lot of entertainment. This year we are promoting health, activity and happiness.”

Supported by The Government of Ireland and The Cuckoo’s Nest, a community charity shop in Marsden, the parade will feature The Liverpool Irish Flute Band, Marsden Brass Band, Mna na hEireann (women of Ireland), All Saints Catholic College, The Cassidy School of Irish Dancing and a float dedicated to Huddersfield Town in The Premier League. Also joining the event are cover band Vital Statistix Rock, The Memphis Cruisers, Celtic Duo, Ballyhoo, Silver Stars Majorettes, Gaelic football club Brothers Pearse GAA, Huddersfield Giants’ cheerleaders and a number of other groups.

Where can the parade be seen?

After leaving the Irish Centre, the floats will make their way down John William Street and into Market Place, where the Town Crier will announce their presence. Continuing onto Cloth Hall Street the parade will re-enter Market Street, then head up Westgate and onto the ring road, returning to Market Street and St George’s Square for 1.45pm.

What is happening in St George’s Square?

From 1.45pm until 2.15pm, when the parade beings to make it way back to the Irish Centre, there’s eclectic music from the Frumptarn Guggenband, Giants Causeway and Keep it Country; and a display of Gaelic football skills.

Where are the festivities taking place later in the day?

The Irish Centre in Fitzwilliam Street is hosting a post-parade party with Irish dancing and a family disco.

When is St Patrick’s Day?

The actual saint’s day, celebrated all over the world, is March 17 – the date on which the Christian missionary is said to have died back in 461 AD.

Why is the day traditionally celebrated with a parade?

St Patrick’s Day has been an official holiday in Ireland since 1903, when the first parade in the country took place. It had been customary to stage a parade in North America as far back as the 18th century. In the mid 1990s the government of the Republic of Ireland began a campaign to use St Patrick’s Day to showcase Ireland and its culture.

For more information on the event visit theparadeonline.org