There will be domestic drama aplenty in Kirklees this month when theatre company Front Room Productions brings its unusual one-woman show Hurry Up, Jess to a series of private bedrooms.

The company, which specialises in producing theatre in unusual spaces, has found several West Yorkshire households, including a handful in Liversedge and Hedben Bridge, willing to host the play.

Hurry Up, Jess is a show about friendship, loyalty and coming to terms with loss, leading audiences on an interactive jaunt around a bedroom and the childhood memories of a Northern girl. Audiences will, of necessity, be small and the aim of the drama is to offer a shared experience rather than a spectacle. Although some bedrooms will be cramped, the company says everyone will have a seat – a chair or possibly a beanbag on the floor.

Until tickets are booked, audience members won’t know exactly where they’re headed.

If you’re intrigued by the idea then visit frontroomproductions.co.uk for details of how to book a place. The show is on until March 31. Performances last for one hour and there are two stagings most days. Tickets are £10.