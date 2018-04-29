Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arcade Beers in Huddersfield, known for its craft ales and bar, is about to become an art gallery with the most artistic loos in the town.

Brighouse artist Lloyd Coenen, who specialises in ‘doodle-inspired’ abstracts, was invited to cover the walls of the basement WC facilities of the Station Street premises with his trademark black and white drawings; and on Sunday, May 6, the venue is holding a launch party to celebrate his work.

The event starts at 7pm and will include a charity art exhibition of his framed individual works, with proceeds supporting the Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Lloyd, 28, chose the charity in memory of his late sister, who was cared for at the hospice more than 20 years ago. He says: “It’s a charity that is dear to my heart. The hospice looked after all of my family.”

Lloyd is a latecomer to the art world and only began drawing a year ago. He works as a finance assistant for a property management company in Leeds and says he took up art as a form of relaxation and stress relief. His style is free-form and improvised. “It’s completely unplanned,” he explained, “and a creative outlet for me. I always work in black and white, although I’m toying with the idea of perhaps adding a bit of colour.

“I’m untrained and didn’t go to art school or university.”

A few months back Lloyd undertook his first art project, to create 50 hand-drawn beer mats for a music venue in Halifax. It was this that led to his commission at Arcade Beers.

He began painting the basement at the start of the year, fitting it in around work commitments, and has prepared a body of work for sale. Prices will range from about £60 for originals and £15 for prints. The launch event will also be auctioning a skateboard, decorated by Lloyd and donated by Endemic Skate Store, also in Station Street.