Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Best of BE FESTIVAL: Barnsley Civic, Thursday, March 8.

Back in 2009 a European festival community emerged in Birmingham to showcase new and emerging performers in theatre, circus, dance and comedy. It now hosts regular festivals and tours. Coming to Barnsley are performers from Spain, France, Portugal and the UK with three 30-minute shows featuring theatre and circus skills. Tickets are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Comedy Cellar: Lawrence Batley Theatre, Thursday, March 8.

Prepare for an evening packed with humour as no fewer than four comedians take to the Huddersfield stage. Headlining the monthly comedy night is Carl Hutchinson, as seen on Comedy Central’s The Chris Ramsey Show. He’s supported by Katie Mulgrew, presenter of Lovefix on ITV2, and stand-ups John Harrison and Mary Smith. Compered by Anthony J Brown, the show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £7 and £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

U3A Arts and Crafts Exhibition: Jubilee Centre, Paddock, Friday, March 9.

Huddersfield’s popular University of the Third Age hosts its annual show of members’ art and craft work – from oil paintings and photography to woodcarving. Visitors will also be enlightened by readings from the poetry writing group and entertained by the guitar and ukulele groups. Entry is free. The event, from 11am until 3pm, is being opened by former Examiner journalist Peter Hinchliffe, a founding members of the U3A.

Snake Davis: Square Chapel Arts Centre, Friday, March 9.

The jazz and soul funk saxophonist brings his band to the Halifax venue for an evening of music played on saxes, flutes, whistles and the ancient Japanese Shakuhachi. Tickets are £14 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Gordon Stewart: Huddersfield Town Hall, Monday, March 12.

The Borough organist returns for his monthly recital on the historic Father Willis organ with a programme that includes Bach’s famous Passacaglia and music from around Europe. The concert starts at 1pm. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Huddersfield Music Society: St Paul’s Hall, Huddersfield, Monday, March 12.

Continuing its centenary season, the society is hosting a piano concert by Andrew Brownell and Benjamin Frith. Both pianists, playing as Two Pianos, are internationally recognised and will present a programme of Mozart, Brahms, Debussy and Gershwin. Tickets are £20 (students £5) from huddersfield_music_society.org.uk The concert starts at 7.30pm in the concert hall on the University of Huddersfield campus.

Chip Shop Chips: Navigation Tavern, Mirfield, Tuesday, March 13.

Manchester theatre company Box of Tricks brings its production of Becky Prestwich’s funny and nostalgic play to West Yorkshire for a series of dates in small venues, with a fish and chip supper included in the ticket price. The show transports audiences back to a time of chippy teas and Northern soul as it unravels the love story between two old flames and charts the unfolding relationship between two teenagers. Tickets are £8 from creativescene.org.uk

Made in Dagenham: Lawrence Batley Theatre, March 13 to 17.

Woodhouse Musical Theatre Company presents the musical that tells the true story of the Dagenham Ford women strikers who won the battle for equal pay and changed UK law. Tickets are £12 to £17 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Anton & Erin; Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Wednesday, March 14.

Strictly Ballroom couple Anton du Beke and Erin Boag are touring with their show From Broadway to Hollywood, which features sparkling costumes, a live show band and timeless music. In this celebration of the golden age of Hollywood the dancers are joined by Strictly co-star and silky-voiced crooner Lance Ellington.

Tickets are £38 to £42.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk

Rigoletto, La Traviata and Madama Butterfly: Alhambra, Bradford, March 15, 16 and 17.

Opera & Ballet International presents three traditional productions, all sung in Italian with English surtitles. Rigoletto, based on a play by Victor Hugo, is the dramatic tale of a jester’s daughter whose heart is stolen by a charming but licentious ruler. La Traviata is the tragic love story about a young nobleman’s affair with a courtesan, who is dying from tuberculosis. Madama Butterfly, which inspired the musical Miss Saigon, is another heartfelt opera about the doome love of a young Japanese girl for an American naval lieutenant. Tickets for each show are £21.50 to £36.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

The World Famous Elvis Show: Huddersfield Town Hall, Saturday, March 17.

There are still tickets left for this celebration of Elvis Presley’s music, with the acclaimed tribute performer Chris Connor and a live band The Steels. The event recreates two concerts from the Elvis eras. Tickets are £26.50 from tickets.kirklees.gov.uk or 01484 225755.