Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Step into Spring with a new exhibition of eye-popping paintings by four Yorkshire and Humberside artists at The Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.

Headlining the show is Brighouse painter Neville Fleetwood, who is known for his extraordinarily bright and cheerful canvases exploring floral still life and Yorkshire landscapes. His work has a contemporary style and is vividly colourful.

Showing alongside Neville are Clare Haley, who captures her home county’s dramatic moorland landscapes; Catherine McGrath, a painter of West Yorkshire’s titanic mills and industrial buildings; and Hull artist Angela Bell, who has a series on women and depicts New York scenes in a highly-decorative style.

It’s free to call at the gallery on Bradford Road and the exhibition can be seen until March 24.