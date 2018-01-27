Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sebastian Faulks’ best-selling novel Birdsong comes to the West Yorkshire stage in a critically-acclaimed play from Tuesday, February 13.

The story of a young man who embarks on a dangerous and passionate love affair at the outbreak of WWI was adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstall and is currently on its fourth and final tour, coinciding with the centenary of the end of the war. It is a powerful portrayal of loss and longing as the leading character leaves an idyllic former life for the trenches of the Somme.

Birdsong can be seen at the West Yorkshire Playhouse’s Quarry Theatre until Saturday, February 17.

The cast is headed by Yorkshire-born Tom Kay as Stephen Wraysford, who appeared in a recent production of Journey’s End, the 1928 play set in the British trenches of WWI and which was performed on a former battlefield at Ypres.

Author Sebastian Faulks says: “The play has had a long lie since its first incarnation in the West End in 2010 and audiences have always been warm and appreciative. I very much hope that this finale will be a glorious one.”

Tickets for Birdsong are £13.50 to £31 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700. The play is suitable for ages 12 and over.