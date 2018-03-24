Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not too late to book a family a outing to the theatre over the Easter 2018 holidays.

We’ve found five quite different shows for youngsters of different ages.

Choose from a panto, a David Walliams book adaptation, puppet show, slapstick or a performance by Cbeebies star Patrick Lynch - all in our region and still with availability.

Awful Auntie, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Tuesday, March 27, until Saturday, March 31.

There are still a few seats to snap up for this live theatre version of David Walliams’ tale of a wicked auntie who has effectively kidnapped her niece and is now telling porky pies to her. It’s a Birmingham Stage Company show, suitable for children aged five and over. Tickets are from £18.50 to £20.50. Visit bradford-theatres.co.uk for last-minute online booking.

Beauty and the Beast, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Thursday, April 5.

(Image: Victoria Theatre, Halifax)

Again, there are still seats up for grabs to see comedian Bobby Davro and CBBC’s Dani Harmer (Tracy Beaker) in an Easter panto. Why wait for Christmas? The show tells the classic story, with silliness, jokes and audience participation. You know what to expect. For all ages. Tickets are from £20. Book at victoriatheatre.co.uk

The Party, Civic Theatre, Barnsley: Sunday, April 8.

There’s circus and slapstick in store in this live theatre performance that humorously explores difficult topics such as sharing, social exclusion, and not always getting what you want. It’s party time, but Cameron welcomes some unexpected guests. Suitable for all ages. Tickets are £5 to £8 from barnsleycivic.co.uk

Christopher’s Caterpillars, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Saturday, April 14.

What has happened to guinea pig Christopher Nibble’s six pet hairy caterpillars? They’ve disappeared. No prizes for guessing what they’ve become. This charming tale for little ones comes from Topsy Turvy Theatre and is a musical play with puppets based on the Christopher Nibble books by Charlotte Middleton. Suitable for ages two to seven, there are two showings with a running time of 60 minutes each. Tickets are £7 from thelbt.org.uk

Tom Thumb, Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax: Sunday, April 22.

Tom and his six brothers are going to be abandoned in the forest to save on the food bills, but tiny Tom is determined to find a way to make sure they’ll never be hungry again. Performed by Cbeebies Patrick Lynch, this show is performed entirely on or under a kitchen table. For ages three and over. Tickets are £8 from squarechapel.co.uk