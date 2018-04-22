Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’s quite literally underground theatre, because Trapped by the Experiential Dance Company is performed entirely below ground, in mines, caves and tunnels.

And the show, a work of physical theatre, music and film, is coming to the National Coal Mining Museum near Wakefield on Thursday and Friday, April 26 and 27.

Trapped pays tribute to the 33 miners rescued from a mine collapse in San Jose, Chile, back in 2010. The men spent 69 days underground and were the focus of a massive international rescue operation watched by millions of people around the world on television.

It’s fair to say that the production is not suitable for those with claustrophobia, but it offers a unique experience and wowed audiences last year when it was first seen at the mining museum.

There’s live music and atmospheric lighting as the performers relive the miners’ nightmare with singing and storytelling. Audience members have miniature lighting rigs on their helmets, which are switched on and off. As artistic director Rachel Johnson explains: “As the audience goes on a journey with the performers, they share and imagine a tiny shred of what it must have been like for the San Jose miners.” The performance lasts for 45 minutes.

Tickets are £12 to £14 from ncm.org.uk Early booking is recommended as space underground is limited.