There are some great gigs, shows and concerts for April in the Huddersfield area - from classical soirees and an outdoor poetry afternoon to a festival of horror films and an evening with Don McClean. See the Beast of Bolsover on the big screen, hear Fairground Attraction singer Eddi Reader or enjoy an exhibition of international photography.

Tom Thumb, Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax: Sunday, April 22.

Performed entirely on and under a kitchen table, this modern-day take on the old fairy story is by CBeebies Patrick Lynch. Suitable for children aged three and over, it’s on from 2.30pm. Tickets are £8 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Huddersfield Music Society, St Paul’s Hall: Monday, April 23.

Now in its 100th year, the society presents the last concert of the anniversary season at St Paul’s Hall on the University of Huddersfield campus. It features one of the world’s leading chamber ensembles, the Prazak Quartet, with a programme of Czech music from Smetana, Janacek and Dvorak. The quartet is a favourite of society members and has played in Huddersfield no fewer than 10 times between 1985 and 2012. Tickets for this final celebratory concert are £20 (£5 for students) on the door. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

9 to 5 The Musical, Lawrence Batley Theatre: April 23 to 28.

Huddersfield Light Opera Company presents 9 to 5, the Dolly Parton musical. It’s a singalong show with a feelgood story of girl power. Tickets are £18 (concessions available) from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Crimes Under the Sun, Barnsley Civic Theatre: Thursday, April 26.

Inspired by Agatha Christie’s Evil Under the Sun, this crime comedy from New Old Friends is set in an island hotel off the English coast. A former actress is murdered and all the guests on the island are suspects. Belgian detective Artemis Arinae is called upon to solve the case. A bit of fun with visual and verbal gags-a-plenty. Tickets are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

St Peter’s Singers, Farnley Tyas: Friday, April 27.

The renowned chamber choir from Leeds is presenting a programme of English and Spanish music for spring at a concert in St Lucius’s Church, Farnley, Tyas, Huddersfield. Directed by Dr Simon Lindley, the ensemble performs throughout this country and overseas. Dr Lindley, who was organist at Leeds Town Hall for more than four decades, will also play some organ pieces. The event starts at 7.15pm. Tickets are £7.50.

Poetry in the Park, Greenhead Park: Saturday, April 28.

Celebrate the arrival of spring by reading your own (short) poetry from the Huddersfield park’s pavilion at this free event organised by the Friends of Greenhead Park. The event is from 1pm to 3pm and all poems are welcome, especially those with spring as a theme.

Holme Valley Orchestra, New Mill Church: Saturday, April 28.

From a Star Wars suite to Wagner’s Lohengrin, the orchestra’s spring concert offers a wide ranging programme. There’s a selection of Faure songs arranged for orchestra and solo cello, played by Will Robertson, and a selection of film music – all conducted by Jim Morgan. The concert starts at 7.15pm and tickets are £8 on the door. Under 16s go free.

Joybelles Ladies Choir, Shepley Methodist Church: Saturday, April 28.

Songs from the musicals, along with tea and cakes, are all on offer at an afternoon charity fund-raising concert by the women’s ensemble. The show is on from 2pm until 4pm. Tickets are £6 on the door.

Royal Photographic Society exhibition, Barnsley Civic: April 28 to June 9.

The society’s International Photography Exhibition returns to The Gallery at the Civic, showing a huge range of work – from portraits and landscapes to abstract images, modern still life and photojournalism. It’s the 160th year of the exhibition, which is stopping off in Barnsley while on a nationwide tour. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm. Entry is free.

Eddi Reader, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Monday, April 30.

The former Fairground Attraction singer brings both contemporary and traditional songs to the Huddersfield stage in a concert starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22.50 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Menopause the Musical, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Monday, April 30.

The show packed with one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss arrives once again in West Yorkshire with Maureen Nolan and other familiar faces at the helm. It’s an all-singing, all-dancing comedy set in a department store. Tickets are £29.50 to £31.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Don McLean, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Tuesday, May 1.

The legendary American singer songwriter brings American Pie, Vincent and Castles in the Air to the Halifax venue. Tickets are £26.75 to £49.25.

Mikron Theatre, The Leggers Inn: Tuesday, May 1.

The Huddersfield theatre company is now on tour with its new show Get Well Soon and calling in at the Dewsbury pub for just one evening. It’s a play that celebrates the NHS and raises the issue of whether we won’t fully appreciate what we’ve got until it’s gone. No need to buy a ticket, but there’ll be a cash collection after the show. ‘Curtain up’ at 7.30pm.

The Game of Love and Chai, West Yorkshire Playhouse: Tuesday to Saturday, May 1 to 5.

Nigel Planer is perhaps most famous for his portrayal as the hapless Neil in The Young Ones, but he’s now a novelist and playwright and has re-imagined the 18th century romantic comedy The Game of Love and Chance for the 21st century. A self-confessed addict of Indian cinema, he has transported the French tale of betrothal to modern-day London and into an Asian community. There’s Bollywood song and dance in a clash of passion of class. Ticket details from wyp.org.uk

Dennis Skinner, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Wednesday, May 2.

The Beast of Bolsover features in a feature-length film documentary about his life as a socialist, trade unionist and politician. Raised alongside nine siblings in a mining village, his uncompromising views are examined in Nature of the Beast. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £8 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Art Exhibition and Sale, All Saints Church, Elland: May 4 until May 7.

The church’s 22nd exhibition and sale offers works by members of local art clubs, societies and classes in both Kirklees and Calderdale. During the exhibition there will be entertainment by organists and refreshments. It’s open from 7pm until 9pm on Friday, May 4, and from 10.30am until 5p, Saturday and Monday. Sunday opening times are noon until 5pm. Admission is £2.

Fantastiq Festival, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Sunday, May 6.

Never seen the 50-year-old daddy of modern horror films Night of the Living Dead? Now you can. It’s part of the Fantastiq Festival of Fantasy, Sci Fi & Horror at the Halifax arts centre, which is also screening the apocalyptic movie Before Dawn. There’s a pre-film question and answer session with actor and director Dominic Brunt (who made his debut with Before Dawn) led by Tony Earnshaw, director and co-founder of the festival. The event starts at 5.45pm. Tickets are £12 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.