From a theatre company famed for its plays about social issues comes a timely new production celebrating the life and work of suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst.

Revolting Women, by Marsden-based Mikron Theatre, is about to premiere at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield, 100 years on from the Representation of People Act that finally gave (some) women the vote.

The play, by Vashti Maclachlan, is told through the eyes of the middle daughter of the famous campaigner Emmeline Pankhurst, founder of the Women’s Social & Political Union.

As Mikron’s Artistic Director Marianne McNamara explains: “Sylvia was the lesser-known one in the family and yet was an amazing and very brave woman. She cared passionately about equality and wasn’t afraid to fight for it. The play explores her journey from when she was speaking outside her shop and people were throwing fish heads at her and shouting abuse, to when she was refusing food in prison.”

Mikron works are known for their political satire, humour and original songs. Revolting Women has been meticulously researched and captures the remarkable drive and fortitude of a woman who was prepared to stand out from the crowd. Sylvia repeatedly came up against resistance – even from members of her own family – and yet continued in her quest. A woman out of her time, she became involved with the socialist movement, had a child out of wedlock at the age of 45 and died in Ethiopia, where she was a campaigner against colonialism and fascism.

Revolting Women has been made in partnership with the Fawcett Society, the UK’s leading charity campaigning for gender equality and women’s rights, which recently saw the unveiling of a statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett, first president of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies, in London’s Parliament Square.

After the premiere, on Saturday, May 26, Mikron will be taking the play on a national tour. But there’s another opportunity to see Revolting Women at an unusual outdoor venue on Sunday, June 3, when there’s a matinee performance at scenic Stirley Farm from 1pm.

Tickets for the LBT show are £10 to £14 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528. No tickets are required for Stirley Farm.

The show returns to the Huddersfield area in the autumn for further performances.