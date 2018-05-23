Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth Arts Festival 2018 opens on Thursday, June 14, promising four days of music, street theatre, dance, workshops, a carnival-style parade, river of art and a mass choral event.

Organisers have worked hard to include something for every age group. There’s music of every kind, including jazz from African quartet Ubunye and original songs by Chocolat author Joanne Harris and her Storytime Band; radical theatre with Red Ladder, recounting the adventures of the suffragettes; a Topsy Turvy Theatre Company children’s show, especially for the very young; and comedy from Mock the Week star Tiff Stevenson. From a guided camera walk and artisan market to a writer’s workshop and flea circus, no artistic endeavour has been left unexplored. Many events are free.

For those who want to enjoy a knees-up there’s a tea dance and for those who want to sing along there’s the chance to enjoy Sing Holmfirth! on Sunday, June 17, at 3pm, when a massed choir of 300 will perform in Victoria Park. And running throughout the festival is a riverside sculpture trail from Hollowgate to Bridge Lane, created by artists, school and community groups from the Holme Valley.

Festival promotor Sally Brown says: “We’ve got a really varied programme this year. It’s also very concentrated. In the past we’ve had a 10-day festival, but it’s now four. Anyone visiting Holmfirth on the Saturday or Sunday will be really aware that there’s a festival going on.”

The festival kicks off on June 14 at 12.30pm with a free outdoor concert of samba drumming by the Valley Beats in Victoria Street and a evening gig at The Picturedrome by funk, soul and hip-hop band Huggy.

There’s more outdoor entertainment on Friday, June 15, with performances by Amazing Acapella in the Parish Church Courtyard at 10.30am and 12.30pm, followed by live theatre and concerts in the evening.

Saturday’s Follow the Swallow parade, which will wind its way through Holmfirth from 2pm, is a festival highlight. And it’s not too late to take part. A number of free public workshops are taking place, between June 6 and 13, to make bird costumes to wear on the day. The workshops are being held in the Upper Market Hall. For details visit holmfirthartsfestival.co.uk

Sunday also sees plenty of outdoor and indoor entertainment, including the mass Holmfirth Sing!, ending with a concert by Hope & Social at The Picturedrome.

The festival website has a full programme and links for tickets sales.

Visitors to the town over the weekend should avoid travelling through Holmfirth between 2pm and 2.30pm, when roads will be closed for the parade. Those arriving by car for the festival should aim for the large Crown Bottom Car Park on Market Street.

Three quirky festival events not to be missed

ICHI, Friday, June 15, 10.15pm.

The Japanese musician from Nagoya takes the meaning of ‘one-man band’ to the extreme, playing a selection of weird and wonderful (often home-made) instruments. This late evening concert offers an unusual and unique experience. He’ll be entertaining in Holmfirth Parish Church. Tickets are £6 and £8 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Bees!, Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17.

A series of ‘beehives’ offer a multi-sensory artistic experience, as viewers peer into their depths. This installation, by Artizani and Avanti Display, can be seen lunchtime and afternoons in the Parish Church Courtyard.

Uncle Tacko’s Flea Circus, Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17.

Thrill at the tiny feats by unseen performers, as they pull a golden chariot and fly high on the trapeze. There are three free shows each afternoon in Hollowgate.