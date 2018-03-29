Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gypsy: A Musical Fable, Halifax Playhouse: April 3 to 7.

It will be the first time this musical, featuring the story of burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee, is performed in West Yorkshire. It has a far-flung cast, including a four-legged thespian-in-the-making, Erik the dog, owned by Huddersfield actor Rebecca Cawthra and named after Gypsy Rose Lee’s son. Tickets are £15 from halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Flashdance, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: April 3 to 7.

A welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, Alex dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. The story of her struggles to achieve this are told in the musical starring Strictly favourite Joanne Clifton and singer/songwriter Ben Adams. Tickets are £17.50 to £41 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

The Great Gatsby, Square Chapel Arts Centre: April 5 to 13.

The F Scott Fitzgerald jazz-age novel comes to the stage in an immersive theatre show. Audience members are invited to dress in 1920s clothing and can get up and dance in the aisles if the mood takes them. Tickets are £10 to £15 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Dancing Bear, West Yorkshire Playhouse: Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7.

Drag star Divina De Campo leads the cast of this new musical cabaret that explores faith, sexuality and gender identity. It’s directed by musician and LGBTQ activist Jamie Fletcher. Tickets for the Leeds show are £17 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

Chicago Blues Brothers, Huddersfield Town Hall: Saturday, April 7.

The Blues Brothers are back in action with a high-octane musical mash-up that presents the most exciting material from the original films. It’s jam packed with nostalgic hits from Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, Ray Charles etc. There’s blues, soul, Motown and funk. Tickets are £24 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.