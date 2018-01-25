Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marsden Jazz Festival has scooped a £30,000 award from Arts Council England to help raise its profile and attract new sponsors.

It was one of three Kirklees organisations to benefit from the Catalyst Small Grants scheme, which provides money to develop fundraising initiatives.

Barney Stevenson, artistic director of the festival, says the award is important for the future of the event. He explained: “We’ve been really grateful for the support Kirklees Council has give to the festival over the years, but the current economic situation means we need to find new private funders to ensure the festival’s future.”

It costs up to £150,000 to stage the annual event, which has been taking place in Marsden since 1992. The festival, always on the second weekend in October, now attracts thousands of visitors, who come to hear 150 hours of live music. More than 70 gigs last year were free and the event can only run because of the work of 60 volunteers.

Any businesses or individuals who would like to help fund the festival should contact office@marsdenjazzfestival.com