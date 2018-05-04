Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It will be a night to raise the roof of Huddersfield Town Hall – with massed singers from eight Yorkshire male voice choirs and the famous Black Dyke Band in a concert to raise funds for research into Alzheimer’s disease.

The event, on Saturday, May 26, also features Huddersfield soprano Sarah Ogden, a well-known choral leader and soloist.

More than 230 singers will pack the stage under the direction of Thom Meredith from the Colne Valley Male Voice Choir, another of the area’s renowned singers, as well as Steven Roberts from Honley MVC. It’s hoped that the concert, which starts at 7.15pm, will raise up to £10,000 for the Huddersfield Support Group of Alzheimer’s Research UK, which was founded by Honley MVC member Norman Mellor, a veteran fund-raiser.

Taking part are choristers from the Colne Valley, Honley, New Mill, Skelmanthorpe, Elland, Featherstone, Sharlston and Saddleworth male voice choirs.

The varied programme includes works by Rossini and Puccini, the James Bond 007 Suite, choral favourites such as Psalm 126, Over the Rainbow and a Flanders and Swan number, A Word on My Ear. Tickets are £12 and £16 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.