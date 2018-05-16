Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Art by some of the biggest names in the 20th century – and works by contemporary sculptors – go on show at three venues in West Yorkshire at the end of May.

More than 20 original posters, featuring images by everyone from Picasso and Matisse to Hockney, can be seen at the West Yorkshire Print Workshop, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, from May 22 until June 30. All the works, produced in the 1950s to 1970s during the ‘golden age’ of graphic design, are for sale - from £450 to nearly £2,000.

The posters were created, often in the form of lithographs, to promote exhibitions. Artists were closely involved in their production and often had a say in the choice of typography and colour. For further information visit wypw.org

Meanwhile the Yorkshire Sculpture Park welcomes a new exhibition by Italian sculptor Giuseppe Penone, with works from five decades of his life. There are photographs, canvasses and monumental open-air tree sculptures. Many of the works, including a 22-metre high sculpture Abete, have never been seen in the UK before. The exhibition opens on Saturday, May 26, and closes in late April 2019. Details from ysp.org.uk

The Artworks, an independent art school in Halifax, is launching an exhibition of sculpture and drawing by Yorkshire artist Jamie Frost. He produces figurative sculptures using traditional wood-carving techniques. Many of his works are larger than life, but are being shown alongside a number of smaller pieces.

His exhibition also opens on Saturday, May 26, but closes on Sunday, July 1. The gallery, in the mill complex at Shaw Lane, is open noon until 3pm from Thursday to Sunday.