There's a busy midsummer of entertainment in store in the Huddersfield area, with everything from the chance to see international acrobats to enjoying songs from the shows in a town hall spectacular.

Circus Tsuica, Greenhead Park: Thursday, June 21, until Saturday, June 23.

Acrobats and musicians mingle in this big top show that couples trick cycling, trampolines and seesaws with the thundering bass notes of brass. The show, Now Or Never, comes to Huddersfield in partnership with the Lawrence Batley Theatre, which has hosted the circus troupe before, and Kirklees arts organisation Creative Scene. Part of a national tour to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of modern circus, this is the only Yorkshire date in the tour. Tickets are £12.50 and £18 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Johnny Cash Roadshow, Huddersfield Town Hall: Thursday, June 21.

Celebrate Midsummer’s Day by paying tribute to the American singer/songwriter. The show, by Clive John, recreates the sounds and soul of one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Tickets are from £20.50. Visit kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or call 01484 225755 for details.

The Georgians, The Arts Society Huddersfield: Thursday, June 21.

The society’s monthly talk is on the topic of Polite and Not So Polite Society in 18th Century England. By June Patsy Erskin-Hill, the lecture will look at how the art of the time mirrored the shifting of class barriers and mocked the Not-so-polite. It was the heyday of political cartoonists and satirists. Lectures can be attended by non-members on a one-off basis. Visit theartssocietyhuddersfield.co.uk for details. Lectures start at 7.30pm in the Sparck Jones Building of Huddersfield University.

Music Festival, Navigation Tavern, Mirfield: Saturday, June 23.

One day a year the tavern turns all over it’s takings to the Kirkwood Hospice and Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice - the proceeds from bar sales at a music festival. This year doors open at 12.30pm and punters can expect to hear a wide range of music – from acoustic and pop to reggae. Bands will play until late.

Private Fears in Public Space, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Saturday, June 23.

The popular Huddersfield-based Dick & Lottie theatre company presents Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy at the Halifax arts centre. The play traces the lives and relationships of six people, linked by circumstances. Tickets are £12 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Lindley Band with Songs from the Musicals, Huddersfield Town Hall: Sunday, June 24.

This concert features both the award-winning band and children from Brooksbank High School, Elland, in an afternoon of songs from well-known shows. Tickets are from £10. Visit kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or call 01484 225755.

Rock Choir Live, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Sunday, June 24.

Rock Choir members from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire will be taking part in an afternoon concert from 3pm, presenting singalong, feelgood songs from rock, pop and charts. Rock choirs in the UK have 26,000 members in 380 communities. Tickets are from £13.75; visit victoriatheatre.co.uk for details.