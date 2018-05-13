Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth Film Festival 2018 offers a weekend of movies - some old, some new and some from world-famous directors with big-name actors.

This year’s event, La Weekend, is a celebration of the role of women in film - a timely reminder that even in 2017 just 24% of leading roles in the top 100 Hollywood films were female. But, as the festival demonstrates, there’s no shortage of female talent, both in front of the cameras and behind them.

The festival, from Friday, May 25, until Sunday, May 27, showcases 18 films and opens on Friday with an afternoon screening of Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, which tells the true story of Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame, who finds love at a poignant time in her life – and in Liverpool. This movie is being shown at the Picturedrome as a ‘ladies and laddies who lunch’ package. Tickets for the screening only are £6, but book a lunch at one of four participating restaurants in Holmfirth and it’s £15 for both food and film. There’s also the chance to see Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the multiple Oscar-winning film starring Frances McDormand as a campaigning mother seeking revenge for her daughter’s death.

Saturday features a number of films at different venues, including Hepworth Village Hall and Southgate Theatre, Honley. Choose from a varied programme, ranging from the 1953 Gothic film My Cousin Rachel, based on the Daphne du Maurier novel to On Body and Soul by Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi.

On Sunday look out for The Post, starring Meryl Streep as the first female publisher of a major US newspaper (The Washington Post).

Tickets for most showings are £5. For details visit holmfirthfilmfestival.co.uk