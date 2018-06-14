Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Europe’s first pop-up Elizabethan theatre will soon open for a summer season of Shakespeare plays in the historic city of York.

Currently being built beside the landmark 13th century Clifford’s Tower, the Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre will have 600 seats and room for 350 standing members of the audience.

The first performance is on Monday, June 25, and over the 10-week season there will be a choice of four productions – Romeo & Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Richard III and Macbeth.

Created from corrugated iron and timber, using 21st century scaffolding techniques, the 13-sided building is a replica Elizabethan theatre.

Visitors to York will also be able to see Shakespeare’s Village outside the theatre, a free attraction featuring street food vendors and a period garden.

For details of performances and tickets visit shakespearesrosetheatre.com