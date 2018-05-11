Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Artist Glen Williams has first-hand experience of how the visual arts can help those suffering from mental health problems.

He took up painting just a few years ago and found that it helped him through a period of clinical depression. Today he’s an advocate for the importance of creativity for wellbeing and has chosen to open an exhibition of his work during Mental Health Awareness Week, which ends on May 20.

Glen, who was offered the chance to exhibit after winning the public vote at last year’s Huddersfield Art Society show, creates largely impressionist-style works in acrylic and mixed media and has an interest in industrial and urban themes. His work can be seen from Saturday, May 19, until June 28, at S2R in Brook Street, Huddersfield.

S2R (Support to Recovery), an independent mental health charity in Kirklees, offers a range of wellbeing, creative and outdoor workshops. It was the sponsor of the public vote prize that Glen won.

A former graphic designer from Lockwood, Glen hadn’t painted for more than 40 years before picking up his brushes to launch a new career. He’s a member of Huddersfield Art Society and also took the organisations’s 2017 award for creativity.

S2R is open every day except Wednesday from 10am until 3.30pm.